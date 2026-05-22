BIGC Revamps SBS LFE’s Iconic Music Show ‘THE SHOW’ as a Tech-Driven “Global Music Show”

A First for the Global Entertainment Industry: Tech Startup Takes Over Executive Production of a 15-Year-Long Tradition in Music Broadcasting

Breaking the Traditional Format: Simultaneous Global Streaming via TikTok and FAST Channels to Target Worldwide Audiences

Premieres June 2: Chart Toppers Determined by Exclusive Global Voting and Fandom Data on BIGC





Image Courtesy of BIGC

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGC, a global entertainment-tech startup (CEO Mihee Kim), announced today that it will officially premiere the newly revamped edition of SBS LFE’s flagship music program, “THE SHOW,” on June 2.

An IT startup taking full charge of executive production for a major television music broadcast with a 15-year legacy is highly unprecedented in the entertainment media industry. Moving beyond the traditional domestic-viewer-focused structure of K-pop music broadcasts, BIGC is launching a next-generation "Global Music Show" that seamlessly integrates advanced IT technology with global fandom data.

Driving this groundbreaking move is the rapid globalization of the K-pop industry. BIGC aims to shift the paradigm of K-pop music broadcasting by merging its extensive broadcast production with its proprietary data infrastructure, which boasts 3.6 million global members across 232 countries and 1.3 billion artist and fandom data points.

In alignment with its "Global Music Show" identity, the program is significantly expanding its reach to worldwide audiences. Departing from conventional domestic-centered broadcasting, BIGC has partnered with TikTok to simultaneously stream the program worldwide via TikTok Live. Furthermore, in collaboration with NEW ID, the show will be broadcast on K-pop channels across global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) platforms, bringing the concert experience directly into hundreds of millions of living rooms globally. Additional media and platform partners collaborating with BIGC on this global venture will be unveiled sequentially.

The methodology for chart aggregation and fan participation for crowning the weekly winner will also undergo a major overhaul tailored to the international fanbase, incorporating global music streaming charts. Global voting for “THE SHOW” will be hosted exclusively on the BIGC app and web platforms, with the specific criteria for determining the winner to be disclosed on the official BIGC website at a later date.

The most anticipated transformation lies in the show's format, introducing a brand-new segment titled “FAN POPTY”—a space where artists and fans resonate as one. Breaking away from rigid broadcasting formats, this music variety segment introduces a radical structure that dedicates an entire exclusive lineup to a single comeback artist per episode. Featuring tailored content for global fandoms, such as album storylines and behind-the-scenes stage moments, "FAN POPTY" will be pre-released globally through the BIGC app and web before meeting global fans on "The K-POP," the official YouTube channel for "THE SHOW."

"With the explosive global expansion of the K-pop industry, it is time for domestic music broadcasts to evolve," said Chil-sung Kim, Executive Producer at BIGC. "As a tech startup directly producing a music broadcast, we will combine BIGC's data and media infrastructure to create stages where artists truly shine."

About BIGC BIGC is a global entertainment-tech company that provides an "All-in-one Digital Venue" for the global entertainment industry. It integrates live events, fandom services, and digital commerce to provide a unified experience for 3.6 million fans across 232 countries.

Media Contact: Sena Sim, PR Manager sena@bigc.im

7F, Rise Square, 667 Seolleung-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul (06099), South Korea

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81ac4418-fcbd-444b-bd12-e0275fe1de30