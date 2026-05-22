ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 Arrive in the US with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and RTX 50 Series

Fremont, CA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced today that the new 2026 ROG Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16 are now available for purchase at the ASUS Online Store and Best Buy. The refreshed ultraportable flagships pair the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs at higher TGP; delivering increased performance in the same ultraportable chassis. The refreshed Zephyrus models also feature an upgraded ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with 1100 nits peak HDR brightness, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 support, and Delta E <1.



Next-gen power

Both the Zephyrus G14 and G16 are available with the latest Intel Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor. This family employs a modular, tile-based architecture to enable broad flexibility, from low power operations to peak performance that users would expect from an ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop. With up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance available, local execution of AI tasks and potential for in-game AI workflows make the Core Ultra Series 3 family a perfect choice for modern computing. The Zephyrus G14 GU405 features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5070Ti [A1] Laptop GPU, while the Zephyrus G16 GU606 features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 [A2] Laptop GPU. Featuring the latest NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and killer software features like DLSS 4 and Frame Generation, these laptops are built for next-gen gaming.

The 2026 ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 take efficient thermals to the next level with ROG Intelligent Cooling features that minimize noise and maximize performance. Featuring a redesigned bottom panel with improved ventilation and an optimized exhaust vent design on the bottom panel, the Zephyrus G14 and G16 stay cool and quiet even under heavy load.

Peak portability

The Zephyrus G14 continues to redefine what an ultraportable gaming laptop should look like, sporting a CNC-milled aluminum chassis with two premium colorways that are subtle yet stylish, perfect for gamers and creators who need a machine that can travel anywhere they go. With the G14 starting at just 3.31 pounds, it can comfortably travel anywhere. While slightly heavier at just 1.85kg, the Zephyrus G16 can easily fit into most bags and backpacks without weighing the user down.

The Zephyrus G14 and G16’s Platinum White colorway might turn heads with its bold styling, or gamers can opt for the more conservative but equally sophisticated Eclipse Grey model. Both the GU405 and GU606 also boast an all-new Slash Lighting array across the lid, newly upgraded from 7 zones to 35, giving gamers much more control over customization and animations.

The 2026 ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 come equipped with next-level I/O. All these machines boast dual USB-C® ports with support for DisplayPort™ output and 100W power delivery over USB or Thunderbolt™ 4, giving incredible flexibility with a mobile workspace setup to charging all the user's devices. All the machines also sport a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports to handle any extra peripherals, a full-sized HDMI® 2.1 port for external monitors, and a full-sized SD card reader. With a built-in audio jack, these Zephyrus devices are built with editors and creators in mind who need to take their office on the road. Rounded out with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 and WiFi 7 wireless standards, the Zephyrus G14 and G16 are truly portable powerhouses.

Unparalleled immersion

The new Zephyrus G14 and G16 models feature an upgraded OLED display now bearing the ROG Nebula HDR badge, making them stellar options for fluid motion, stunning HDR, and crisp imagery in movies and games alike. The G14's 3K/120Hz and the G16’s 2.5K/240Hz resolution displays offer a 0.2ms response time for clarity in motion with NVIDIA G-SYNC® support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 1100 nits of peak brightness, and support for the exacting VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 standard. With a Delta E <1, these panels are ready out of the box for video projects that demand color accuracy. Scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DXC ensures the display stays in peak condition, giving users a consistently excellent viewing experience. The 2026 Zephyrus G14 and G16 lineup are built to impress.

Meanwhile, a six-speaker audio system delivers a rich, detailed sound that draws gamers in for an even more immersive experience, and a built-in ambient lighting sensor adjusts screen brightness to the surroundings, keeping the display comfortable in any environment. Both Zephyrus G14 and G16 have been upgraded with our new EasyLift hinge that allows for a smoother one-handed opening experiencing whilst keeping the keyboard angled towards you at all times. [A3] [A4]

Availability & Pricing

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 will be available for purchase starting May 22, 2026 in the United States from our ASUS Online Store and Best Buy below:

Purchase Details Zephyrus G14 (Grey 5070Ti) Zephyrus G16 (White 5070Ti) Zephyrus G16 (White 5080) MSRP $3,599.99 $3,699.99 $4,799.99 ASUS Online Store Purchase Link Purchase Link Purchase Link

[A5] [A6]

Purchase Details Zephyrus G14 (White 5070Ti) Zephyrus G16 (Grey 5070Ti) Zephyrus G16 (Grey 5080) Best Buy* Purchase Link Purchase Link Purchase Link

*Pricing and availability are set by the retailer and subject to change. Refer to retailer listings for current pricing.

Press Contacts

ASUS USA PR Team: asuspr_usa@asus.com

Notes to Editors

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

Specifications1

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405)

Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Home, varies by SKU Display ROG Nebula HDR, 14”, 2880x1800 OLED, 16:10, 3K 120hz, DCI-P3 100%,Peak 1100 nits, Support VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000, Delta E <1, 0.2ms CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor GPU Up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070Ti [A7] Laptop GPU Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s onboard memory (dual channel memory) Storage 1 x M.2 slot, PCIe® Gen4x4 SSD, up to 1TB[A8] included I/O Ports 1 x USB-C®, support Thunderbolt™ 4, DP 2.1+ PD3.0 (100W)



1 x USB-C® support USB 3.2 Gen 2 DP2.1+PD3.0 (100W)



2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL



1 x SD card reader (UHS-II, 312MB/s) Full size



1 x Audio combo jack



1 x Rectangle Conn Jack Keyboard and Touchpad 1-zone RGB Travel Distance : 1.7mm Wireless WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0 Audio 6 speakers: 2 Tweeters, 4 Woofers Battery 73Wh AC Adapter 250W Chassis CNC Aluminum Dimension 12.24 × 8.66 × 0.63–0.72 inches (31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59~1.83cm) Weight 3.31–3.48lb [A9] (1.5kg-1.58kg*)



*Varies by SKU

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606)

Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Home, varies by SKU Display ROG Nebula HDR, 16"16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 2.5K 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak), Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor GPU Up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 [A10] Laptop GPU Memory Up to 64GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s onboard memory (dual channel memory) Storage 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 SSD, up to 1TB included I/O Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)



1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)



2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2



1 x HDMI® 2.1



1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)



1 x Audio jack Keyboard and Touchpad 1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm Wireless WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0 Audio 6 speakers: 2 Tweeters, 4 Woofers Battery 4-cell 90Wh, 4S1P AC Adapter 250W Chassis CNC Aluminum Dimension 13.94 × 9.69 × 0.59–0.65 inches (35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49~1.64cm) Weight 4.30 lb [A11] (1.85kg)

###

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

[A1]5070 Ti

[A2]5080 as well

[A3]Reads a bit weird doesn’t it, tilted towards where?

[A4]true true, to where indeed

[A5]We need to find a way to incorporate the price here

[A6]done

[A7]5070 Ti

[A8]1TB

[A9]3.48

[A10]5080

[A11]Should be 4.30 lbs

Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

https://www.asus.com/

48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538