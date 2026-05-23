Every Major Cruise Line Has Already Switched. Tech Expert Says the Rest of the World Is Next

Baltimore, MD, May 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somewhere in the middle of the Pacific Ocean right now, thousands of cruise ship passengers are streaming video, joining work calls, and browsing the web at high speed, with no cell tower or cable connection within hundreds of miles.

In a new free presentation , James Altucher, veteran venture capitalist, explains why the cruise lines, airlines, and remote operators who depend on reliable connectivity have already abandoned traditional internet, and why he believes ordinary households will soon follow.

The Companies That Couldn’t Wait Any Longer

Altucher’s presentation focuses on a simple observation. The businesses that operate in the most demanding environments on Earth, where reliable internet is non-negotiable, have already made their decision. Cruise ships sailing through the middle of the ocean. Commercial airlines flying at 35,000 feet. Emergency response teams deploying into disaster zones.

None of these operators can afford internet that fails when the weather turns, when local infrastructure goes down, or when they move beyond the reach of cell towers. They needed something more reliable, and they found it.

As Altucher describes in the presentation : It’s being used on cruise ships and planes throughout the world.

What These Operators Already Know

Altucher believes the early adoption by professional operators is the most important signal in the entire story. These are not consumers experimenting with a new product. These are businesses making operational decisions where the stakes are measured in millions of dollars and, in some cases, human lives.

The same network is also being deployed in harder environments that most people never think about.

Altucher explains: “It’s being used in war zones and natural disasters, when all other access to internet service have been cut off.”

Altucher argues this real-world track record is exactly why the technology is poised to break into the mainstream. Most communications systems are only tested in normal conditions. This one has been proven in the worst.

The Math That Could Bring It to Every Household

Beyond the operational use cases, Altucher walks through the economic case for why ordinary households are likely to be next. Because the satellites already wrap the entire planet, the same network that serves a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean can also serve a household in a major city, a farm in rural America, or a village in sub-Saharan Africa.

As Altucher puts it: “Whether you’re in Manhattan… or in a remote rural cabin… you’ll always have the chance to be connected to blazing speeds.”

The network already serves more than six million customers across over 100 countries, with the customer base growing at roughly 50% per year. According to Altucher, more than 2.6 million of those customers are residential households, a number he expects to climb sharply as adoption continues.

Why Altucher Believes the Tipping Point Is Close

Altucher says the pattern of technology adoption rarely changes. A breakthrough first proves itself in the demanding professional use cases that can justify its cost. Then it becomes more accessible. Then it goes mainstream. The cruise lines, airlines, and emergency operators have already moved. He believes ordinary consumers are next.

As Altucher states in the presentation : “Starlink is already rolled out and disrupting everything.”

About the Presentation

James Altucher’s presentation is now available online for free. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher has spent more than 40 years at the intersection of Wall Street, technology, and venture capital. He is a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, a former hedge fund manager, and an entrepreneur who has built and sold multiple businesses over the course of his career. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.