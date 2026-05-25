Toobit Increases BTC Yields to 30% APR for Limited Time





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces an upgraded high-yield offering, introducing a limited-time 30% APR for Bitcoin (BTC) as part of its expanding Fixed Earn series.

The upcoming BTC campaign, running from May 26 to May 29, offers a competitive yield for a 3-day term. Participants can secure high-yield returns with the assurance of a set timeframe and transparent interest distribution by choosing Toobit's Fixed Earn model.

Traders looking to participate in this limited-time campaign can subscribe through Toobit Earn. Full details regarding subscription caps and term conditions are available on the official Toobit announcement page.

Upgrading from the previous BTC-focused campaign, which offered 18.88% APR, this initiative boosts the reward to 30% APR. Toobit continues to provide traders with premium yield opportunities that outpace the standard 0.5% APR typically available for 30-day fixed Bitcoin subscriptions.

Toobit continues to see rapid participation driven by high trader demand. This follows a successful series of high-yield campaigns, including 36% APR offerings for Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and The Open Network (TON), alongside a recent 30% APR event for XRP.

The demand for high-yield, disciplined crypto products is rising alongside Bitcoin's increasing institutional integration. By Q1 2026, U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs had consolidated a portion of the circulating supply, with the leading funds collectively managing over $128 billion in assets.

As of April 2026, Bitcoin's market dominance has surged beyond 60%, cementing its position as a core alternative store of value in modern portfolios. As investors shift away from speculative narratives, this established institutional infrastructure is driving a clear, consistent demand for optimized yield products that bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional portfolio allocation.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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