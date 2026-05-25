Toobit Delivers 1,650 USDT in Exclusive Rewards to VIP Traders





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a new rewards campaign tailored for its VIP community.

Running from May 25, 2026, through June 15, 2026, the campaign provides high-volume traders with a suite of premium perks, including Futures Position Vouchers, weekly trading bonuses, and elevated yield rates on idle assets.

These benefits are structured into three activities:

Activity 1: Registering and upgrading to VIP status earns traders an 80 USDT Futures Position Voucher.

Activity 2: Active VIP traders can claim up to 550 USDT in weekly bonuses by reaching volume milestones.

Activity 3: VIPs can maximize idle assets with enhanced yield rates of up to 7% APR on select tokens, including USDT, BTC, and ETH.



To participate, eligible traders must register on the campaign page. For comprehensive details regarding tier-specific milestone structures, reward distributions, and full terms and conditions, visit the Toobit official announcement page.

In 2026, major exchanges have reported that VIP users contribute approximately 80% of total trading volume. This concentration of activity has shifted the focus of leading platforms toward structured loyalty programs.

With 60% of active traders migrating to new venues within the last 24 months due to a lack of personalized value, tiered benefits have become the primary factor for maintaining long-term platform loyalty.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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