Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 21

 | Source: Gabriel Holding A/S Gabriel Holding A/S

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme55.109  
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement386268.89103,792
Monday, 18 May 202689274.0024,386
Tuesday, 19 May 2026250288.0072,000
Wednesday, 20 May 2026250284.8071,200
Thursday, 21 May 2026250284.8071,200
Friday, 22 May 2026200273.0054,600
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions1,425278.72397,178

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 56,534 shares, corresponding to 2,99% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117


Appendiks

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

VolumenPrisStedTid - GMTTid - CET
5274XCSE20260518 08:23:09.383000 +0100s20260518 9:23:09.383000
84274XCSE20260518 08:23:09.383487 +0100s20260518 9:23:09.383487
100288XCSE20260519 11:36:52.577401 +0100s20260519 12:36:52.577401
4288XCSE20260519 14:44:49.691454 +0100s20260519 15:44:49.691454
145288XCSE20260519 15:39:17.314429 +0100s20260519 16:39:17.314429
1288XCSE20260519 15:39:19.055571 +0100s20260519 16:39:19.055571
100286XCSE20260520 08:39:54.857176 +0100s20260520 9:39:54.857176
58284XCSE20260520 14:43:08.426177 +0100s20260520 15:43:08.426177
92284XCSE20260520 14:43:08.426177 +0100s20260520 15:43:08.426177
30286XCSE20260521 08:16:34.411288 +0100s20260521 9:16:34.411288
4286XCSE20260521 08:16:34.411288 +0100s20260521 9:16:34.411288
16286XCSE20260521 11:13:37.116805 +0100s20260521 12:13:37.116805
40286XCSE20260521 12:11:28.084630 +0100s20260521 13:11:28.084630
4286XCSE20260521 12:11:28.084630 +0100s20260521 13:11:28.084630
6286XCSE20260521 13:12:02.857939 +0100s20260521 14:12:02.857939
150284XCSE20260521 14:25:56.910077 +0100s20260521 15:25:56.910077

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment


Attachments

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 10 - share buy back week 21
GlobeNewswire

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