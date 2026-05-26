Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 21

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 386 268.89 103,792 Monday, 18 May 2026 89 274.00 24,386 Tuesday, 19 May 2026 250 288.00 72,000 Wednesday, 20 May 2026 250 284.80 71,200 Thursday, 21 May 2026 250 284.80 71,200 Friday, 22 May 2026 200 273.00 54,600 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 1,425 278.72 397,178

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 56,534 shares, corresponding to 2,99% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117



Appendiks

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volumen Pris Sted Tid - GMT Tid - CET 5 274 XCSE 20260518 08:23:09.383000 +0100s 20260518 9:23:09.383000 84 274 XCSE 20260518 08:23:09.383487 +0100s 20260518 9:23:09.383487 100 288 XCSE 20260519 11:36:52.577401 +0100s 20260519 12:36:52.577401 4 288 XCSE 20260519 14:44:49.691454 +0100s 20260519 15:44:49.691454 145 288 XCSE 20260519 15:39:17.314429 +0100s 20260519 16:39:17.314429 1 288 XCSE 20260519 15:39:19.055571 +0100s 20260519 16:39:19.055571 100 286 XCSE 20260520 08:39:54.857176 +0100s 20260520 9:39:54.857176 58 284 XCSE 20260520 14:43:08.426177 +0100s 20260520 15:43:08.426177 92 284 XCSE 20260520 14:43:08.426177 +0100s 20260520 15:43:08.426177 30 286 XCSE 20260521 08:16:34.411288 +0100s 20260521 9:16:34.411288 4 286 XCSE 20260521 08:16:34.411288 +0100s 20260521 9:16:34.411288 16 286 XCSE 20260521 11:13:37.116805 +0100s 20260521 12:13:37.116805 40 286 XCSE 20260521 12:11:28.084630 +0100s 20260521 13:11:28.084630 4 286 XCSE 20260521 12:11:28.084630 +0100s 20260521 13:11:28.084630 6 286 XCSE 20260521 13:12:02.857939 +0100s 20260521 14:12:02.857939 150 284 XCSE 20260521 14:25:56.910077 +0100s 20260521 15:25:56.910077

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

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