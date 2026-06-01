Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 22

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 1,425 278.72 397,178 Tuesday, 26 May 2026 150 275.33 41,300 Wednesday, 27 May 2026 150 282.27 42,341 Thursday, 28 May 2026 150 282.00 42,300 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 1,875 279.00 523,118

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 56,984 shares, corresponding to 3.02% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117



Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 45 278 XCSE 20260526 08:14:32.733298 +0100s 20260526 9:14:32.733298 5 278 XCSE 20260526 08:16:50.308583 +0100s 20260526 9:16:50.308583 50 274 XCSE 20260526 08:37:30.336262 +0100s 20260526 9:37:30.336262 6 274 XCSE 20260526 12:37:59.677246 +0100s 20260526 13:37:59.677246 44 274 XCSE 20260526 13:42:29.557811 +0100s 20260526 14:42:29.557811 140 282 XCSE 20260527 13:55:30.283098 +0100s 20260527 14:55:30.283098 10 286 XCSE 20260527 14:01:46.452925 +0100s 20260527 15:01:46.452925 150 282 XCSE 20260528 14:24:04.878067 +0100s 20260528 15:24:04.878067

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

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