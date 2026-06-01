Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 22

 | Source: Gabriel Holding A/S Gabriel Holding A/S

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme55.109  
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement1,425278.72397,178
Tuesday, 26 May 2026150275.3341,300
Wednesday, 27 May 2026150282.2742,341
Thursday, 28 May 2026150282.0042,300
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions1,875279.00523,118

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 56,984 shares, corresponding to 3.02% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

VolumePriceVenueTime – GMTTime – CET
45278XCSE20260526 08:14:32.733298 +0100s20260526 9:14:32.733298
5278XCSE20260526 08:16:50.308583 +0100s20260526 9:16:50.308583
50274XCSE20260526 08:37:30.336262 +0100s20260526 9:37:30.336262
6274XCSE20260526 12:37:59.677246 +0100s20260526 13:37:59.677246
44274XCSE20260526 13:42:29.557811 +0100s20260526 14:42:29.557811
140282XCSE20260527 13:55:30.283098 +0100s20260527 14:55:30.283098
10286XCSE20260527 14:01:46.452925 +0100s20260527 15:01:46.452925
150282XCSE20260528 14:24:04.878067 +0100s20260528 15:24:04.878067

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment


Attachments

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 11 - share buy back week 22
GlobeNewswire

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