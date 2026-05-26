AI Studios Launches Context-Aware Expressive TTS with 1,000+ AI Voices 

Palo Alto, Calif, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Studios, the AI video and voice synthesis platform by DeepBrain AI (CEO Jay Jang), today announced a significant upgrade to its expressive text-to-speech (TTS) engine, delivering emotionally intelligent AI voices that automatically adapt tone, pacing, and delivery to match the context of any content.





The global TTS market is projected to surpass $104 billion by 2034, driven by surging demand for AI voices that sound human — not synthetic. AI Studios' upgraded engine addresses this directly, moving beyond flat narration to produce voices that interpret meaning, carry emotion, and perform with the nuance of a trained voice actor.

The system requires no manual instruction tags. Rather than relying on preset emotion labels, the AI reads punctuation, sentence structure, and semantic context to automatically apply the most fitting tone and delivery. A sentence that builds dramatic tension sounds different from one that announces breaking news — even without any additional prompting. Subtle vocal textures like whispers, laughter, and breath are also rendered with precision, adding depth and realism that standard TTS cannot replicate.

To serve a wide range of creators and use cases, AI Studios offers more than 1,000 AI voices organized by content category — news, audiobooks, short-form video, live commerce, and education. Each category is tuned for its context: news voices carry authority and clarity, audiobook narrators build emotional arcs, short-form and live commerce voices drive engagement and urgency, and education voices balance warmth with precision. Creators can find the right voice immediately, without recording sessions or audio editing.

The expressive TTS engine integrates with AI Studios' custom avatar and AI voice cloning services. Combined with the platform's digital human technology — which replicates a person's face, expressions, and gestures — the result is video content nearly indistinguishable from a real person on camera. Brands and educators can also clone a specific speaker's voice and personality, building a consistent AI voice talent that scales across every piece of content without additional studio time.

"We're moving past AI that recites text," said Jay Jang, CEO of DeepBrain AI. "Expressive TTS that reads context and performs accordingly is the new baseline — and it changes what's possible across audiobooks, short-form video, AI avatars, and beyond."

AI Studios serves clients across finance, education, media, public services, and marketing, providing tools for AI avatar creation, AI voice synthesis, dubbing, and text-to-video production. The platform is developed by DeepBrain AI, a South Korean generative AI company.

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI is a global leader in AI Avatar, AI Agent, and AI Human technology. Its flagship B2B SaaS platform, AI Studios, helps enterprises create hyper-realistic AI avatars, real-time avatar agents, and localized video content at scale. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., DeepBrain AI serves enterprise customers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Selena Kim

global@deepbrain.io

www.aistudios.com



