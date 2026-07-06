AI STUDIOS Launches AI Roleplay for Insurance Agent Training

PALO ALTO, Calif, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI STUDIOS, operated by DeepBrain AI, launched AI Roleplay, a new conversation-training solution designed to help insurance agents and sales representatives rehearse difficult customer conversations before they happen in the field. The tool gives agents unlimited practice sessions with an AI customer that responds in real time, followed by automated, personalized coaching feedback.





AI Roleplay simulates the conversations sales representatives say are hardest to get right: auto insurance renewal calls, customers threatening to cancel a policy, claims follow-up calls, and routine check-ins tied to a policyholder's birth month. Rather than reciting scripted responses, the AI customer reacts dynamically to whatever the representative actually says — raising objections, asking for more detail, or pushing back, much as a real customer would.

Sales coaching has traditionally relied on in-person practice with a trainer or manager, a model that limits how often sales representatives can rehearse and how quickly they get feedback. AI Roleplay removes both constraints. Representatives can run a practice session at any time, without scheduling a coach, and receive a speaking score along with specific strengths, areas for improvement, and suggested phrasing immediately after each session ends.

Practice scenarios are organized by situation, customer type, and difficulty level, from beginner to advanced. Sales representatives converse with the AI customer via text or voice, and voice sessions include a speech-analysis score that flags pacing, clarity, and tone — a level of feedback unavailable through prerecorded training videos or static e-learning modules.

AI Roleplay also includes a manager dashboard that tracks completion rates, scores, and activity for each team member in real time. Sales managers can use the dashboard to identify representatives who need additional coaching without listening to call recordings individually or scheduling separate feedback sessions, according to DeepBrain AI.

DeepBrain AI said the tool is intended to shorten the ramp-up period for new sales representatives and reduce customer complaints tied to inaccurate explanations or weak call handling — a persistent risk in insurance sales, where regulatory and compliance expectations are high. Beyond insurance, the company said AI Roleplay applies to any role where conversation quality directly affects business outcomes, including corporate sales representatives, financial advisors, call center staff, and healthcare front-line workers.

“In insurance sales, a single sentence can determine whether a deal closes or a customer loses trust,” said Eric Jang, CEO of DeepBrain AI. “AI Roleplay goes beyond watching a video or sitting through a course — sales representatives train by actually talking with an AI customer, which is what sets it apart from traditional online training.”

AI Roleplay is currently deployed with multiple insurance carriers in South Korea, and DeepBrain AI said it plans to expand the tool to additional industries and practice scenarios going forward.

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI is a global leader in AI Avatar, AI Agent, and AI Human technology. Its flagship B2B SaaS platform, AI STUDIOS, helps enterprises create hyper-realistic AI avatars, real-time avatar agents, and localized video content at scale. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., DeepBrain AI serves enterprise customers worldwide.

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