AI STUDIOS Launches AI Course Builder: Turn Any Topic Into a Full Course

PALO ALTO, Calif, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI STUDIOS on Monday launched AI Course Builder , a new AI-powered feature that generates a complete, structured e-learning curriculum from a single topic input — compressing a process that once took instructional design teams weeks into a matter of seconds.





AI STUDIOS is DeepBrain AI's flagship B2B SaaS platform for AI-powered video creation. Built for enterprise scale, it enables organizations to produce hyper-realistic AI avatar videos, localize content across 150+ languages, and deploy training and communications materials without cameras, studios, or production staff. Used by companies worldwide for corporate training, marketing, and internal communications, AI STUDIOS serves as the production backbone behind AI Course Builder's video integration.

The tool targets a persistent gap in the corporate training market. Demand for scalable e-learning content has grown sharply across HR teams, training companies, and independent instructors, but existing solutions have forced organizations to choose between full-featured LMS platforms that require specialist expertise and simpler video tools that lack any curriculum design capability.

AI Course Builder addresses both constraints at once. Users enter a topic — “New Employee Onboarding,” “Data Privacy Compliance,” “Sales Fundamentals” — and the platform returns a fully structured course: sections, lessons, and quizzes, sequenced for learning progression. Every element is then editable via drag and drop, with no instructional design background required.

Each lesson connects directly to AI STUDIOS' video production layer. Instructors can attach existing AI avatar videos or generate new ones without leaving the platform, drawing on more than 1,000 AI voices across 150 languages. The integration is designed to eliminate the need for cameras, studios, or production staff — a particular advantage for global organizations building multilingual training libraries.

The platform goes beyond passive video delivery. Quizzes and role-play-based scenario lessons are built in natively, giving learners interactive touchpoints throughout the course. Role-play scenarios are particularly suited to customer service, sales, and compliance training, where applying knowledge in realistic contexts improves retention. DeepBrain AI said it plans to extend the feature with interactive avatar integration in future releases.

Finished courses export as SCORM — the universal e-learning interoperability standard — enabling one-click deployment to Moodle, Blackboard, Canvas, or any compatible LMS. A built-in Play Course preview lets creators review the learner experience before publishing, with learners able to track their progress and complete lessons in sequence.

The announcement adds competitive pressure to established course authoring platforms including Articulate 360, iSpring, and Adobe Captivate, which are widely used in enterprise training but require dedicated specialists and extended production timelines. AI Course Builder positions AI STUDIOS as an end-to-end alternative — one where AI drafts the curriculum architecture and the course creator refines it.

“AI Course Builder enables the full online course workflow — curriculum design, video production, learner engagement, and deployment — in a single platform,” said Eric Jang, CEO of DeepBrain AI. “Our goal is to make professional-quality e-learning accessible to anyone, regardless of technical background, and to help enterprises accelerate their shift to digital training.”

AI Course Builder is available now inside AI STUDIOS . The feature is free to use at aistudios.com.

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI is a global leader in AI Avatar, AI Agent, and AI Human technology. Its flagship B2B SaaS platform, AI STUDIOS, helps enterprises create hyper-realistic AI avatars, real-time avatar agents, and localized video content at scale. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., DeepBrain AI serves enterprise customers worldwide.

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