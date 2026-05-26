Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 21 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 15 May 2026 131,283 667.28 87,603,049 Monday, 18 May 2026 1,000 676.50 676,500 Tuesday, 19 May 2026 1,000 675.50 675,500 Wednesday, 20 May 2026 1,000 669.00 669,000 Thursday, 21 May 2026 1,000 684.00 684,000 Friday, 22 May 2026 1,000 684.86 684,857 In the period 18 May 2026 - 22 May 2026 5,000 677.97 3,389,857 Accumulated until 22 May 2026 136,283 667.68 90,992,906 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,374,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.50% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments