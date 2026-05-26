Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 21 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 15 May 2026
|131,283
|667.28
|87,603,049
|Monday, 18 May 2026
|1,000
|676.50
|676,500
|Tuesday, 19 May 2026
|1,000
|675.50
|675,500
|Wednesday, 20 May 2026
|1,000
|669.00
|669,000
|Thursday, 21 May 2026
|1,000
|684.00
|684,000
|Friday, 22 May 2026
|1,000
|684.86
|684,857
|In the period 18 May 2026 - 22 May 2026
|5,000
|677.97
|3,389,857
|Accumulated until 22 May 2026
|136,283
|667.68
|90,992,906
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,374,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.50% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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