Nocera Announces Strategic Transformation into Nocera Holdings, Expanding Across Artificial Intelligence, Data Centers, Robotics, Biotech and Digital Assets

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company") today announced a planned strategic corporate transformation and rebranding initiative centered around the proposed formation of Nocera Holdings, a diversified technology-focused holding company targeting high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence, AI infrastructure, data centers, robotics, biotech, blockchain and digital assets.

As part of the Company's strategic evolution, Nocera recently amended its previously announced up to $300 million financing facility, expanding the permitted use of proceeds to include acquisitions, strategic investments, partnerships, working capital initiatives and broader corporate expansion opportunities across emerging global technology markets.

The Company believes the convergence of artificial intelligence, automation, advanced computing infrastructure, robotics, blockchain and digital assets presents significant opportunities, and Nocera intends to strategically position itself across sectors it believes may define the next generation of enterprise and industrial growth.

"This marks the beginning of a new chapter for our Company," said Andy Jin, Chief Executive Officer of Nocera. "We believe the global technology landscape is rapidly evolving, and our objective is to position Nocera Holdings at the intersection of several transformational industries that are experiencing accelerated worldwide adoption and long-term infrastructure demand."

Artificial Intelligence and AI Infrastructure Expansion

As part of its strategic transformation, Nocera intends to actively pursue acquisition opportunities, strategic investments and partnerships across the artificial intelligence sector, including AI infrastructure platforms, AI-enabled enterprise technologies and companies providing AI-related services and operational solutions.

The Company is currently evaluating multiple potential opportunities involving AI-focused businesses and AI-adjacent technologies and expects artificial intelligence to become a pillar of its broader corporate strategy.

Management believes artificial intelligence is entering a new phase of global adoption driven by enterprise demand, cloud expansion, automation and rapidly increasing compute requirements. Nocera intends to focus on opportunities it believes may provide scalable long-term value creation and strategic market positioning.

Data Centers and Infrastructure Opportunities

Nocera also intends to explore expansion into data center infrastructure and related technologies as global demand for AI compute capacity, cloud infrastructure and high-performance computing continues to accelerate.

According to industry estimates, hyperscalers and major technology companies are expected to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure and data center expansion over the coming years to support generative AI, cloud computing and advanced enterprise applications.

The Company is currently evaluating opportunities involving data center infrastructure, power-related initiatives and strategic relationships across Asia and Eastern Europe, including opportunities connected to mission-critical infrastructure support services.

Management believes data centers, energy infrastructure and compute capacity will remain among the most important foundational components supporting the next generation of artificial intelligence deployment globally.

Biotech and AI-Driven Healthcare Technologies

Nocera is also evaluating potential opportunities within biotech and AI-driven healthcare technologies, including businesses focused on diagnostics, automation, healthcare technologies and AI-enabled operational platforms.

The Company is currently engaged in discussions involving potential strategic investments and acquisition opportunities within the biotech sector and believes artificial intelligence may play a growing role in accelerating innovation across healthcare and life sciences industries.

Robotics and Physical AI Strategy

The Company also intends to pursue opportunities within robotics, automation and physical AI technologies, particularly across rapidly expanding Asian technology markets.

Management believes the next phase of artificial intelligence growth is increasingly moving beyond software into intelligent machines, industrial automation systems, robotics infrastructure and real-world AI deployment.

Global robotics adoption continues to accelerate across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and industrial automation sectors, driven by labor shortages, operational efficiency initiatives and advancements in embedded AI technologies.

Nocera believes Asia remains one of the most significant global markets for robotics innovation and automation infrastructure and intends to leverage its regional relationships and market positioning to evaluate strategic opportunities within the sector.

Blockchain, Tokenization and Digital Asset Strategy

Nocera also reaffirmed that the Company is not abandoning its previously announced digital asset and blockchain initiatives. The Company intends to continue developing its blockchain strategy while evaluating opportunities related to tokenization, digital asset infrastructure, stablecoin ecosystems and treasury diversification strategies.

Management believes blockchain technologies and tokenized financial infrastructure may become increasingly integrated into global commerce, payments, asset management and decentralized financial systems over the coming decade.

The Company expects its digital asset initiatives to operate alongside its broader technology holding company strategy as part of a diversified long-term approach to emerging global markets.

Corporate Rebranding and Global Positioning

As part of the Company's planned transformation into Nocera Holdings, Nocera is currently undergoing a corporate rebranding initiative, including the redesign of its website, expanded digital communications strategy, updated corporate materials and the launch of new social media channels, including the Company's official X account https://phoenixmgmt.live/NCRA-ONX

The Company has also engaged a globally positioned strategic communications and branding firm to support its corporate transformation, investor communications initiatives and international market positioning efforts.

Management believes the Company's strategic relationships and operational positioning throughout Asia may provide access to significant opportunities across artificial intelligence, robotics, infrastructure, blockchain and emerging technology sectors.

Balance Sheet and Nasdaq Compliance Initiatives

The Company also continues to actively execute initiatives designed to strengthen its balance sheet, enhance operational efficiency and support compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements as part of its broader long-term restructuring strategy.

Nocera expects to continue providing shareholders with updates regarding strategic initiatives, acquisition opportunities, partnerships and corporate developments as the Company advances its transformation into Nocera Holdings.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a Nevada corporation pursuing a strategic transformation into a diversified holding company focused on identifying and expanding opportunities across high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence, AI infrastructure, data centers, robotics, biotech, blockchain and digital assets. The Company is focused on strategic acquisitions, partnerships, investments and operational platforms positioned to capitalize on emerging global technology trends.

Leveraging international relationships and market access across Asia and other emerging global markets, Nocera Holdings seeks to build long-term shareholder value through scalable businesses, infrastructure opportunities and next-generation technologies shaping the future digital economy.

The Company also continues to evaluate opportunities related to tokenization, blockchain infrastructure and digital asset strategies as part of its broader vision for technology-enabled growth. For more information go to www.nocera.company

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, the Company's ability to identify, negotiate and consummate acquisitions or strategic investments on favorable terms or at all, the Company's ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy, maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, the availability of capital under the Company's financing facility, the Company's limited operating history in AI, data centers, robotics, biotech and blockchain sectors, risks related to operating in international markets including Asia, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are encouraged to read the risk factors included in our annual reports and quarterly reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. Nocera is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Public Relations

Phoenix MGMT & Consulting

Press@PhoenixMGMTConsulting.com

888-228-0122

Investor Contract

Hanover International ka@hanoverintlinc.com

InvestorWire Service Contact: