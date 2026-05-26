ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 May to 22 May 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 20,539 319,479,410 18 May 2026 375 14,532.7733 5,449,790 19 May 2026 375 14,689.6800 5,508,630 20 May 2026 375 14,912.4800 5,592,180 21 May 2026 375 15,481.3867 5,805,520 22 May 2026 375 15,167.6800 5,687,880 Total 18-22 May 1,875 28,044,000 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 22,414 347,523,410 Accumulated under the program 22,414 347,523,410 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 82,156 1,294,896,091 18 May 2026 1,315 14,795.7833 19,456,455 19 May 2026 1,315 14,956.9544 19,668,395 20 May 2026 1,315 15,249.0190 20,052,460 21 May 2026 1,315 15,867.6996 20,866,025 22 May 2026 1,315 15,465.6388 20,337,315 Total 18-22 May 6,575 100,380,650 Bought from the Foundation* 925 15,267.0190 14,121,993 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 89,656 1,409,398,734 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 89,656 1,409,398,734

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 203,208 A shares and 1,182,153 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8,75% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 26 May 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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