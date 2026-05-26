Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 May to 22 May 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 20,539 319,479,410
18 May 202637514,532.77335,449,790
19 May 202637514,689.68005,508,630
20 May 202637514,912.48005,592,180
21 May 202637515,481.38675,805,520
22 May 202637515,167.68005,687,880
Total 18-22 May1,875 28,044,000
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 22,414 347,523,410
Accumulated under the program 22,414 347,523,410
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)82,156 1,294,896,091
18 May 20261,31514,795.783319,456,455
19 May 20261,31514,956.954419,668,395
20 May 20261,31515,249.019020,052,460
21 May 20261,31515,867.699620,866,025
22 May 20261,31515,465.638820,337,315
Total 18-22 May6,575 100,380,650
Bought from the Foundation*92515,267.019014,121,993
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)89,656 1,409,398,734
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)89,656 1,409,398,734

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 203,208 A shares and 1,182,153 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8,75% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 26 May 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 21 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 21 2026
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