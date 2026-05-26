ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 May to 22 May 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|20,539
|319,479,410
|18 May 2026
|375
|14,532.7733
|5,449,790
|19 May 2026
|375
|14,689.6800
|5,508,630
|20 May 2026
|375
|14,912.4800
|5,592,180
|21 May 2026
|375
|15,481.3867
|5,805,520
|22 May 2026
|375
|15,167.6800
|5,687,880
|Total 18-22 May
|1,875
|28,044,000
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|22,414
|347,523,410
|Accumulated under the program
|22,414
|347,523,410
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|82,156
|1,294,896,091
|18 May 2026
|1,315
|14,795.7833
|19,456,455
|19 May 2026
|1,315
|14,956.9544
|19,668,395
|20 May 2026
|1,315
|15,249.0190
|20,052,460
|21 May 2026
|1,315
|15,867.6996
|20,866,025
|22 May 2026
|1,315
|15,465.6388
|20,337,315
|Total 18-22 May
|6,575
|100,380,650
|Bought from the Foundation*
|925
|15,267.0190
|14,121,993
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|89,656
|1,409,398,734
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|89,656
|1,409,398,734
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 203,208 A shares and 1,182,153 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8,75% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 26 May 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 21 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 21 2026