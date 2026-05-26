ASDS Launches Enhanced Format for DermSurgery Digest Podcast

Schaumburg, IL, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is pleased to introduce a refreshed format for its DermSugery Digest Podcast . Led by host Naomi Lawrence, MD, Digital Content Editor for Dermatologic Surgery, and co-host Michael Renzi, MD, the podcast’s new format aims to provide more targeted and accessible content for readers of the Society’s peer-reviewed scientific journal, Dermatologic Surgery .

The updated structure, effective April 2026, offers four monthly video episodes in two topic-based categories – "Cosmetic and General Dermatology" and "Surgical Oncology and Reconstruction" – allowing listeners to access content aligned with their professional interests. Each category includes two types of episodes:

“Spotlight” episodes: Expert commentary and insights on key articles from each monthly issue of Dermatologic Surgery .

Expert commentary and insights on key articles from each monthly issue of . “Rapid Pearls” episodes: Quick, high-yield summaries with practical takeaways from the issue’s remaining articles.

Additional bonus content is released periodically:

“Beyond the Digest” episodes: Reviews and commentary of interesting and relevant articles in dermatologic surgery literature, co-hosted by Yesul Kim, MD.

Reviews and commentary of interesting and relevant articles in dermatologic surgery literature, co-hosted by Yesul Kim, MD. “At The Microscope” episodes: Shares the latest research and techniques in dermatopathology, co-hosted by Ashley Elsensohn, MD, MPH.

“DermSurgery Digest’s new concise format is designed to target the content for busy physicians who want to stay current on the latest research without the time commitment typically required to read full-length articles,” said Dr. Lawrence. “Our team of podcast contributors excels in summarizing each article effectively while providing valuable insights, ensuring that our listeners receive essential information in an accessible and digestible manner."

Since 2021, the podcast has published summaries and expert commentary for every issue of Dermatologic Surgery, garnering over 35,000 all-time plays. Drs. Lawrence and Renzi have continued to implement new content segments and strategies to improve the podcast’s quality and accessibility. These enhancements have led to recognition from several prestigious industry awards that honor outstanding work in marketing communications, validating the podcast’s ability to effectively deliver scientific knowledge in an engaging and accessible manner.

The DermSurgery Digest Podcast is available on Spotify , Apple Podcasts , YouTube and ASDS Learn , the Society's online learning management system. Learn more at asds.net/dermsurgery-digest .

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About the Journal

Dermatologic Surgery , published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer , is the official publication for the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), American College of Mohs Surgery (ACMS), International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) and the Dermatologic & Aesthetic Surgery International League (DASIL). This respected monthly journal is exclusively devoted to dermatologic surgery, publishing the most clinically comprehensive and up-to-date information. Dermatologic Surgery provides today’s most expansive and in-depth coverage of cosmetic and reconstructive skin surgery and skin cancer through peer-reviewed original articles, extensive illustrations, case reports, ongoing features, literature reviews and correspondence. The DermSurgery Digest Podcast is available on Spotify , Apple Podcasts , YouTube and ASDS Learn . Follow the podcast on Facebook , X (Twitter ) and Instagram .

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients’ skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net .

For physician news, follow ASDS Members on Facebook , X (Twitter) , Instagram , Threads , YouTube and LinkedIn .

For patient education, follow ASDS Skin MD on Facebook , X (Twitter) , Instagram , Threads , YouTube and TikTok .

Locate a dermatologic surgeon in your area: asds.net/find

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