"Dermatologic Surgery" Journal Releases Special Issue on GLP-1 and the Future of Aesthetic Outcomes

Schaumburg, IL, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermatologic Surgery , the official scientific journal of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), has published the special issue, “ Beyond Weight Loss: GLP-1 and the Future of Aesthetic Outcomes .” This collection of articles offers early insights and discusses how to start thinking about a patient population that is actively redefining dermatologists’ approach to care, both procedurally and conceptually.

“For many of us, what started as an occasional discussion has become part of the daily clinical backdrop,” wrote the guest editors, including ASDS President Kavita Mariwalla, MD. “But the story is clearly bigger than weight loss. What we are seeing in practice suggests these medications behave less like a simple metabolic tool and more like a biologic modifier, with real effects on skin, soft tissue and healing. Those effects are now showing up in ways that directly impact dermatologic surgery.”

Several articles focus on how dermatologists have been adapting their practice in real time with treatments including regenerative approaches, collagen-stimulating therapies and topical adjuncts. This issue tackles the question of what GLP-1 medications are doing to the skin itself and their implications, such as perioperative risk, care coordination in Mohs surgery and broader systemic effects requiring a more integrated approach, especially with its use impacting issues like hair loss, lipedema, male aesthetics and oral-facial balance.

“There isn’t a single clean takeaway from this collection — and that’s probably appropriate for where we are right now. In many ways, this issue captures a moment where observation is moving faster than evidence, and where clinical judgment still carries a lot of weight,” they wrote.

Some of the articles in the special issue include:

The authors graciously acknowledge Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company, Galderma and Kenvue for supporting this supplemental issue, which was distributed with the June 2026 issue of Dermatologic Surgery and is available on the Wolters Kluwer website . ASDS members receive a complimentary print and/or digital journal subscription with their membership. To learn more, visit asds.net/Publications .

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About the Journal

Dermatologic Surgery , published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer , is the official publication for the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), American College of Mohs Surgery (ACMS), International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) and the Dermatologic & Aesthetic Surgery International League (DASIL). Founded in 1975, this respected monthly journal is exclusively devoted to dermatologic surgery, publishing the most clinically comprehensive and up-to-date information in its field. Dermatologic Surgery provides today’s most expansive and in-depth coverage of cosmetic and reconstructive skin surgery and skin cancer through peer-reviewed original articles, extensive illustrations, case reports, ongoing features, literature reviews and correspondence. The DermSurgery Digest Podcast is available on Spotify , Apple Podcasts and ASDS Learn . Follow the journal on Facebook , X (Twitter) and Instagram .