ASDS Opens Registration for Annual Conference in San Diego

Schaumburg, IL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is pleased to open registration for the 2026 ASDS Annual Meeting – an educational conference for dermatologic surgeons and their staff – at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in California on Nov. 5-8.

Attendees can build their ideal meeting experience by choosing from topic-based educational tracks; attending five expert-led plenary sessions; signing up for hands-on learning opportunities; watching live patient and surgical demonstrations; and engaging in networking events and activities throughout the event.

“The 2026 ASDS Annual Meeting is a must-attend conference for dermatologic surgeons who are looking to accelerate their career, sharpen their procedural skills and make meaningful connections with like-minded peers,” said Nazanin Saedi, MD, Chair of the Annual Meeting Work Group. “The educational content covers the breadth of the specialty, including cosmetic dermatology, Mohs surgery and reconstruction. Experts from around the world will present interesting topics in a variety of formats that appeal to dermatologists at any stage of their career. There are also multiple opportunities to network with peers, catch up with mentors and meet over 100 exhibitors showcasing their products and services.”

Dermatologists who are ASDS members save $1,300 on their meeting registration fee. Pricing details, including the early-bird rate (through Sept. 8), and eligibility requirements are published at asds.net/Registration-Information . Hotel and travel information can be viewed at asds.net/Housing-and-Travel .

Elevating Expertise and Supporting Career Growth

For more than 50 years, the ASDS Annual Meeting has helped dermatologists sharpen their skills in procedural dermatologic surgery. There are over 85 complimentary educational sessions included with registration, and the agenda offers multiple enrichment opportunities for those looking to enhance their learning through hands-on workshops and live demonstrations. Dermatologic surgeon attendees can earn continuing education credits while refining their skillset and expanding their clinical capabilities.

“The ASDS Annual Meeting provides a warm and welcoming environment where dermatologic surgeons can learn how to expand their impact and be part of the future of the specialty. This year, there are two educational sessions in particular that I'm excited about,” said 2025-26 ASDS President Kavita Mariwalla, MD. “The first – GLP-1: From Prescribing to Managing Volume Loss – will deep dive into patient management and care. The second topic I’m looking forward to discussing is menopause. Half of the world goes through it, and yet we never know enough information. I'm very excited to unveil these two interesting and cutting-edge educational forays for the meeting that dermatologists can see and experience for themselves in November.”

The 2026 meeting will feature pre-conference courses and a session on Wednesday, Nov. 4:

Hands-On Chemical Peel Workshop: Medium and Deep Peeling for Dermatologists* (Developed in cooperation with IPS-USA)

Hands-on Cadaver Lab: Cosmetic Lifting Procedures of the Eyes and Face*

NEW! Fat Transfer Workshop*

Fat Transfer Workshop* Unplugged: Straight Talk About Devices, Cosmeceuticals and More

Three hands-on workshops give attendees the chance to practice what they’re learning in small groups while interacting directly with faculty:

Hands-on Workshop: Injection Insights – Mastering Your Technique*

Hands-on Workshop for Residents and Fellows-in-Training: Surgical Skills*

NEW! Hands-On Workshop: Energy-Based Devices*

Live surgical and patient demonstrations will offer real-time insights for best practices, effective techniques and increased patient safety:

NEW! My Favorite Chemical Peels in Practice: Superficial, Medium and Deep + Live Demonstration

My Favorite Chemical Peels in Practice: Superficial, Medium and Deep + Live Demonstration NEW! Anatomy and Reconstruction: Live Demonstrations on Cadaveric Specimens

Anatomy and Reconstruction: Live Demonstrations on Cadaveric Specimens NEW! Live Patient Demonstrations: Facial Anatomy and Advanced Injection Techniques on the Face

Live Patient Demonstrations: Facial Anatomy and Advanced Injection Techniques on the Face NEW! Patient Demonstrations: Chairside with the Experts for the Beginner Dermatologist*

Patient Demonstrations: Chairside with the Experts for the Beginner Dermatologist* Live Patient Demonstrations: Advanced Injection Techniques on the Face

NEW! Patient Demonstrations: Chairside with the Experts for the Intermediate / Advanced Dermatologist*

Patient Demonstrations: Chairside with the Experts for the Intermediate / Advanced Dermatologist* My Favorite Flaps: Live Demonstrations on Cadaveric Specimens

Reconstructive Surgery Secrets Revealed: Live Demonstrations on Cadaveric Specimens

*Session requires advance registration and/or a fee.

Resident Content and Scholarships

The meeting is inclusive of dermatology residents and early-career surgeons who are seeking real-world advice for career design, discussions on professional development, tips on practice management and opportunities to socialize with residents from other programs. The popular Golden Scalpel Knowledge Bowl, graciously supported by Merz Aesthetics, provides a fun opportunity for residents to test their competency in dermatologic surgery. Scholarships of up to $750 – graciously supported by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company – will be awarded to the first 235 eligible dermatology residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

Scientific and Industry Abstracts

Dermatologists are invited to present their new research and clinical studies by submitting an abstract .

Scientific abstract submissions are due by Friday, July 31. The 10 highest-scoring abstracts in each category will be presented live on Sunday, Nov. 8; all other accepted abstracts will be pre-recorded and on display throughout the conference.

The 10 highest-scoring abstracts in each category will be presented live on Sunday, Nov. 8; all other accepted abstracts will be pre-recorded and on display throughout the conference. Industry abstract submission closes on Friday, Oct. 2. These video abstracts are non-CME and may reference trade names along with company names. Press releases containing abstract data can be released on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Meaningful Connections

The four-day event provides ample opportunities to meet peers and partners who challenge, inspire and elevate dermatologists’ daily work. Attendees can recharge and reconnect while participating in activities and wellness initiatives such as the Annual ASDS Gala, sunrise yoga, a fun run, puppy park and multiple networking events.

Branding and Exhibit Opportunities

The Exhibit Hall will feature over 100 industry-leading companies displaying and demonstrating medical devices, products and services that are changing dermatologic surgeons’ practice. Representatives looking to engage with both early-career and seasoned dermatologists are encouraged to submit an exhibit application or participate in branding opportunities. Learn more at asds.net/Annual-Meeting-Exhibits or email exhibits@asds.net .

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