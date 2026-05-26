Serco North America Appoints Andy Henson as Chief Technology Officer

HERNDON, Virginia, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco North America today announced Andy Henson as their new Chief Technology Officer. Henson brings deep expertise in mission-driven innovation, digital transformation, and customer understanding. His addition marks the latest in a series of strategic hires by the company aimed at accelerating solution delivery in critical mission areas.

“We are excited to welcome Andy to Serco North America,” said Michael LaRouche, Chief Executive Officer. “His experience delivering technology solutions across complex environments in can’t-fail situations and his focus on execution will help us deliver faster and better outcomes for our customers.”

Henson joins Serco from SAIC, where he held senior leadership roles leading advanced analytics and solution delivery initiatives within the company’s Solutions and Technology team, its Intelligence Community portfolio, and its Defense Agencies and Combatant Commands market. He previously worked at Booz Allen Hamilton and has proven success in developing and deploying technologies that work to the demanding needs of front-line users.

His experience spans some of the most difficult operational settings, including supporting U.S. European Command during the early stages of the war in Ukraine, where he helped introduce new capabilities in real time. Henson bridges the gap between innovation and operations, ensuring technology solutions are practical, scalable, and aligned with mission needs.

As CTO, Henson will lead Serco’s technology strategy, driving innovation, strengthening technical capabilities, and supporting the company’s continued growth in delivering critical services to government customers.

###

For further information, please contact:

Jake Weyant, jake.weyant@serco-na.com

571.232.4058

Notes to editors:

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 10,000 employees and annual revenue of $2 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.

Attachment