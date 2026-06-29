Serco Awarded $109 Million CMS CERT Contract, Extending Support of Medicare Program Integrity

HERNDON, Virginia, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management solutions, announced today that the Company has been awarded a contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to support the agency’s crucial Comprehensive Error Rate Testing (CERT) program. Under the terms of the contract, which has a total value of $109 million over a seven-year period, Serco will serve as the CERT Review Contractor (CERT RC).

This award builds upon Serco's established expertise in large-scale government programs by directly supporting CMS' mission. The contract extends Serco's more than 12-year history of supporting CMS.

"Serco provides actionable insights to CMS to help educate providers, enhance oversight, and strengthen program integrity," stated Michael LaRouche, CEO of Serco Inc. "Our decade-long partnership with CMS and our proven ability to leverage technology to improve efficiency, making us a vital partner in ensuring the sustainability of critical health programs for the American people."

The CMS CERT program is a vital compliance initiative that measures and reports the improper payment rate for the Medicare Fee-for-Service program, which processes over $1 trillion in total medical expenditures annually for nearly 70 million Americans.



Under the contract, Serco will manage the medical review process for a stratified random sample of claims. Serco will deploy a team of independent medical reviewers, supported by intelligent document processing and advanced artificial intelligence (AI), to validate compliance with Medicare coverage, coding, and billing rules. Work will be performed virtually and at Serco facilities in the Richmond, Virginia area.

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About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management solutions. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 10,000 employees and annual revenue of $2 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.

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