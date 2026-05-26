GoNetspeed to Bring Next-Level Speed to Norwich

NORWICH, N.Y., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced plans to connect Norwich to its ultra-fast, reliable, 100% fiber-optic network. The privately funded $4 million investment will deliver symmetrical, multigigabit internet speeds of up to 6 gigabits to more than 3,100 households and businesses throughout the community, bringing future-ready connectivity to Norwich.

Construction is anticipated to begin this summer, and GoNetspeed expects the first households and businesses to be connected as early as fall of 2026. Norwich residents and businesses interested in learning more about GoNetspeed services can visit gonetspeed.com/ny/norwich.

“Reliable, high-speed internet is essential to Norwich’s future, and GoNetspeed’s fiber-network investment represents a major step forward for our community,” said Robert D. Jeffrey, Mayor of Norwich. “We are grateful for partners like GoNetspeed that are able to ensure that our residents will have a choice to have access to infrastructure that will strengthen our local economy, giving residents the power to work, learn, and thrive in Norwich.”

“Norwich deserves faster, more reliable connectivity, and GoNetspeed is here to deliver,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operating Officer. “Our 100% fiber-optic network will provide Norwich residents and businesses with the speed and reliability they need to stay connected and thrive, supporting the community today while helping power what’s next in New York.”

As GoNetspeed continues to expand its future-proof network across New York and the Northeast, Norwich will join more than 30 New York communities already served by GoNetspeed, including Buffalo, Geneva, Lockport and Utica, with additional communities, including Oneonta, part of a recent $4.5 million expansion, soon to be connected.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service and powered by a 100% fiber-optic network, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including New York. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. Customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.