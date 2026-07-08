GoNetspeed to Soon Power Up Parlin with 100% Fiber Internet and $4.5M Investment

PARLIN, N.J., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced plans to bring its 100% fiber internet network to Parlin. As the next New Jersey community to join GoNetspeed’s growing fiber network, Parlin will see a privately funded $4.5 million investment to expand access to high-speed fiber internet. Unlocking symmetrical multigigabit internet speeds to more than 3,100 homes and businesses, GoNetspeed will expand access to reliable, future-ready connectivity for even more New Jerseyans.

With construction expected to begin this winter, GoNetspeed anticipates connecting its first households and businesses in Parlin as early as winter 2027. Interested residents and businesses can visit gonetspeed.com/nj/parlin to learn more about GoNetspeed’s offerings.

“Reliable connectivity is essential to how we live, work, and do business,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed CEO. “Our expansion into Parlin is about more than delivering faster internet speeds; it’s about building the infrastructure communities need to thrive in an increasingly connected world. As we continue to invest across New Jersey, this project marks another important step in our commitment to expanding access to future-ready connectivity and empowering residents and businesses with the reliable service they deserve.”

Building on its growing momentum in New Jersey, GoNetspeed is expanding its investment across the state. Construction is already underway on a $13.6 million investment in South River and East Brunswick, while a separate $43 million expansion is planned for Rahway, Clark Township, Linden, and Woodbridge. Now, with an additional $4.5 million investment in Parlin, the company continues to bring more choice, faster speeds, and reliable connectivity to communities throughout New Jersey.

As GoNetspeed expands its fiber network across the Northeast, more communities are gaining access to 100% fiber-optic internet designed to meet the demands of modern life. With ultra-fast symmetrical speeds, exceptional reliability, and future-ready infrastructure, GoNetspeed is enabling residents, businesses, and communities to stay connected while building a stronger digital future.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including New Jersey through an initial $110 million expansion for the state. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

Media Assets