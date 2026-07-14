GoNetspeed Launches First Oneonta Customers

ONEONTA, N.Y., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced the official launch of its 100% fiber internet service in Oneonta, bringing future-proof connectivity to more than 4,800 homes and businesses across the community. Backed by a $4.5 million investment, residents now have access to fast, reliable, symmetrical speeds designed to support everything from remote work and streaming to everyday connectivity needs.

Households and businesses interested in joining GoNetspeed’s Oneonta network may visit gonetspeed.com/ny/oneonta to sign up and get connected.

“Bringing our fiber network to Oneonta reflects our commitment to expanding access to fast, reliable internet that communities can count on every day,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “Every new connection helps strengthen the way people live, work, learn, and do business, and we’re proud to bring our advanced fiber network to Oneonta as we continue investing in communities across New York.”

As GoNetspeed continues to expand its fiber network across New York and the Northeast, Oneonta now joins more than 30 New York communities already served by the company, including Buffalo, Geneva, Lockport, and Utica. The company’s recent $4 million investment in Norwich further strengthens its statewide presence, with additional communities continuing to come online as GoNetspeed expands its footprint throughout the region.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including New York. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

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Katie Bartholomai

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Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

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