GoNetspeed Continues New Jersey Expansion to Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Northeast's largest independent fiber internet provider is continuing its investment in New Jersey with the expansion of its 100% fiber-optic internet network to Old Bridge. Through a privately funded $3.5 million investment, GoNetspeed will deliver reliable, symmetrical internet speeds of up to 6 Gbps to more than 2,500 homes and businesses, giving more New Jerseyans access to the high-performance connectivity they need to work, learn, stream, and grow today and into the future.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2027, with the first homes and businesses connected by summer. Old Bridge residents and businesses interested in learning more about GoNetspeed services can visit gonetspeed.com/nj/old-bridge.

"Every family deserves an internet provider that meets their needs and gives them the freedom to choose the service that's right for them," said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed president and CEO. "As we prepare to bring our 100% fiber internet network to Old Bridge, thousands more residents and businesses will soon have access to the reliable, high-speed connectivity they need every day. We're proud to invest in the community and support the way people work, learn, connect, and grow."

As GoNetspeed continues to move quickly to connect New Jerseyans through a combined initial investment of $110 million, Old Bridge joins a growing list of communities set to benefit from the company’s 100% fiber internet network. With construction underway in South River and recent investments announced in Rahway, Parlin and East Brunswick, GoNetspeed’s New Jersey footprint continues to grow, bringing more residents and businesses across the state closer to faster speeds, more choice, and more reliable connectivity.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including New Jersey. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

MEDIA ASSETS