GoNetspeed Announces Next Chapter for Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced that Beverly will officially become the next Massachusetts community to gain access to its 100% fiber-optic network. Through a privately funded $17.5 million investment, GoNetspeed’s expansion will deliver symmetrical multi-gigabit internet speeds of up to 6 Gbps to more than 10,500 homes and businesses across the community.

“At GoNetspeed, we believe every community deserves fast, reliable internet built for the future,” said David Allen, GoNetspeed Senior Vice President of Network Operations and General Manager. “Expanding into Beverly is another important step in delivering on that commitment, bringing a fiber network designed not only to meet the demands of modern life, but to help local residents and businesses grow and thrive. We’re proud to invest in infrastructure that will serve the community for generations to come.”

Once construction begins, GoNetspeed will begin connecting Beverly homes and businesses to faster, more reliable internet service, with customers able to sign up as network availability expands throughout the community. Those interested in learning more about GoNetspeed services can visit gonetspeed.com/ma/beverly.

Momentum continues to build for GoNetspeed in Massachusetts, with Beverly joining recently announced expansion plans for Salem and Quincy. GoNetspeed is continuing to grow its high-speed fiber network, bringing greater provider choice to more communities while strengthening its planned footprint across Massachusetts.

Upon completion, Beverly will join Amherst, Easthampton, Granby, Ludlow, Springfield and other Massachusetts communities already connected or preparing for service, including Salem and Quincy. Built on a 100% fiber network, GoNetspeed delivers high-speed, reliable internet designed to meet the demands of modern digital life, while continuing to expand connectivity across its growing multi-state network.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including Massachusetts. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

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Katie Bartholomai

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Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

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