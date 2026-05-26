T3 Defense Subsidiary Tiltan Secures $1.3 Million Order for Advanced Simulation Solution Across Large-Scale Israeli Defense UAS Program

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS) (“T3 Defense” or the “Company”), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced that its subsidiary Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd. (“Tiltan”), has secured a $1.3 million order as part of a large-scale Israeli defense unmanned aerial systems (“UAS”) program.





The order supports an advanced virtual and constructive simulation environment for a multi-domain UAS array, designed for large-scale operational training and mission preparation in system-of-systems scenarios. The environment enables the integration of multiple operational platforms and mission profiles into a unified synthetic battlespace, supporting next-generation defense and swarm applications.

Execution will be carried out using Tiltan’s TOPS-NX state-of-the-art IR physics-based 3D engine, providing advanced infrared (IR) and visual (VIS) simulation capabilities. The engine operates in a cloud environment, supports multiple concurrent instances, and enables ultra-high-resolution sensor rendering with exceptional fidelity.



Tiltan’s TOPS-NX is capable of simulating dense urban environments containing thousands of entities while maintaining the very high frame rates required for real-time operational scenarios. As part of the agreement, Tiltan will also provide its T-VERSE services, including the delivery of material-based, high-fidelity 3D models and digital twins, enabling the creation of highly accurate synthetic operational environments in both IR and VIS domains, tailored to complex mission and training requirements.

“TOPS-NX successfully met the customer’s most demanding benchmarking and performance requirements, proving its ability to deliver the scalability, fidelity, and reliability required for next-generation defense simulation environments,” said Ehud Shafir, CEO of Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd. “This award reflects years of investment in our simulation platform and validates Tiltan's role as a trusted supplier to the defense establishment. Building on this momentum, Tiltan is actively engaged with multiple Tier-1 defense contractors and currently has over $5 million in active RFPs, reflecting our capabilities across the defense sector.”

“This order is an important validation of our strategy to assemble a portfolio of mission-critical defense technology businesses with deep domain expertise and strong positions in priority defense markets,” said Menny Shalom, CEO of T3 Defense. “Tiltan’s selection for this large-scale UAS training platform underscores the strategic relevance of our simulation and AI capabilities to front-line operators and strengthens our long-term growth outlook and backlog visibility.”

About Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd.

Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of T3 Defense, is a leading solution provider specializing in Simulation, 3D Engines, Generative AI Training, Geo-Systems, 3D Content, and Operations Center Systems and Tools. With over 30 years of experience, Tiltan’s simulation products provide a comprehensive one-stop solution for training, development, and hardware-in-the-loop systems, powered by a proprietary 3D engine and Generative AI. Tiltan’s geo-system products support space, aerial, manned, and unmanned vehicles, addressing registration, localization, and navigation challenges, as well as geo-mapping systems. Its in-house content production delivers high-fidelity, geo-specific visual databases, 3D models, and mapping data for VIS, IR, LiDAR, and SAR applications.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value.

For more information, visit www.t3dfns.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected revenue, backlog conversion expectations, anticipated demand for the Company’s products and services, and the expected impact of geopolitical developments on the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the Company’s ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain key customers, manage supply chain constraints, and maintain adequate funding for operations. Readers are encouraged to review the Risk Factors contained in the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risk factors. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

contact@t3dfns.com

www.t3dfns.com

Investor Relations

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lcati@theequitygroup.com

+1 (212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro

vferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 (212) 836-9633

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24a502d8-6c44-4881-82ff-04e8ed69a8b9