Stratton Capital Group Closes $21.4M Multifamily Refinance in Atlanta

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratton Capital Group has closed a $21.4 million refinance loan for a stabilized multifamily property located in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area.

The refinancing was structured to retire existing debt while improving the borrower’s long-term capital position. The sponsor engaged the refinance process ahead of maturity pressure, allowing the transaction to move efficiently and preserve flexibility around the asset’s next phase.

The property is a professionally managed multifamily community located within an established Atlanta-area submarket. The asset benefits from continued operating performance, access to major employment centers, and proximity to regional retail and transportation infrastructure.

Stratton Capital Group evaluated the collateral, sponsor profile, existing debt position, market fundamentals, and exit strategy before structuring the refinance. The transaction reflects the firm’s continued focus on direct private lending execution for sponsors managing refinance, maturity, bridge, and value-add commercial real estate scenarios.

“Refinance execution is becoming increasingly important for sponsors managing existing debt positions,” said Lantz George, Co-CEO of Stratton Capital Group. “When a borrower engages early and has a clear business plan, private credit can provide the flexibility needed to move the asset forward.”

Stratton Capital Group continues to review qualified commercial real estate loan requests across multifamily, industrial, retail, mixed-use, and select specialty asset classes. The firm provides direct private lending solutions for bridge, acquisition, refinance, construction, and value-add transactions where speed, certainty, and flexible structure matter.

Borrowers, sponsors, owners, operators, developers, and broker partners with active CRE refinance, bridge, acquisition, construction, or value-add scenarios can submit the asset type, market, loan request, use of proceeds, timing, and exit strategy for review.

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About Stratton Capital Group

Stratton Capital Group is a direct private commercial real estate lender providing private credit solutions for middle-market and institutional CRE transactions. The firm works with experienced sponsors, owners, operators, developers, and broker partners across the United States.

Stratton Capital Group provides bridge, acquisition, refinance, construction, and structured debt solutions across multifamily, industrial, retail, mixed-use, and select specialty commercial real estate assets.

All loans are subject to underwriting, diligence, documentation, approval, and applicable legal requirements. This announcement does not constitute a commitment to lend.

Media Contact

Stratton Capital Group

50 California St.

San Francisco, CA 94111

Phone: (925) 289-9910

Email: info@Stratton-Capital-Group.com