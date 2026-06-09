Stratton Capital Group Closes $42.5 Million Bridge Refinance for Mixed-Use Asset in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratton Capital Group, a direct private lending firm focused on commercial real estate loans from $3 million to $100 million, announced the closing of a $42,500,000 bridge refinance secured by a mixed-use multifamily and retail asset in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The collateral consists of a 168-unit multifamily property with approximately 26,000 square feet of street-level retail space located in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village submarket.

The financing was structured to refinance existing acquisition debt, fund remaining capital improvements, support retail lease-up, and provide the sponsor with additional runway to execute the property’s stabilization plan.

The sponsor, an experienced South Florida owner-operator, required a lending solution that could address a maturing debt position while preserving flexibility around the asset’s remaining business plan. Stratton Capital Group stepped in as the direct private lender and structured the loan around the property’s location, in-place multifamily income, retail upside, sponsor experience, and path to stabilization.

“Execution certainty was the priority on this transaction,” said Lantz George, Co-CEO of Stratton Capital Group. “The sponsor needed a lender that could move quickly, understand the mixed-use business plan, and structure around both the existing cash flow and the path to stabilization. Stratton Capital Group provided direct private capital with the speed and flexibility required to get the deal closed.”

Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village submarket continues to attract commercial real estate investment due to residential growth, walkable urban redevelopment, retail activation, and demand for well-located mixed-use properties. In the current lending environment, many quality assets still require private capital due to timing pressure, transitional business plans, lease-up exposure, maturing debt, or traditional lender constraints.

This closing reflects Stratton Capital Group’s continued focus on direct private lending for commercial real estate sponsors, owners, operators, and developers seeking speed, certainty, and practical structuring on complex transactions.

Stratton Capital Group is actively reviewing direct private lending opportunities from $3 million to $100 million across multifamily, industrial, retail, and mixed-use assets. Common financing scenarios include acquisition loans, bridge loans, refinances, recapitalizations, and value-add transactions.

Sponsors, owners, developers, operators, and brokers can submit commercial real estate financing opportunities for review here .

Deal Snapshot

Loan Amount: $42,500,000

Asset Type: Mixed-use multifamily and retail

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Loan Type: Bridge refinance

Collateral: 168 multifamily units and approximately 26,000 SF of street-level retail

Use of Proceeds: Refinance existing debt, fund capital improvements, support lease-up, and provide stabilization runway

Borrower Profile: Experienced South Florida owner-operator

Exit Strategy: Stabilized refinance or sale

About Stratton Capital Group

Stratton Capital Group is a direct private lending firm focused on commercial real estate loans from $3 million to $100 million. The firm provides flexible debt solutions for sponsors, developers, owners, and operators across multifamily, industrial, retail, and mixed-use assets. Stratton Capital Group focuses on speed of execution, certainty of close, and practical structuring for acquisition, bridge, refinance, recapitalization, and value-add transactions.

Media Contact

Stratton Capital Group

50 California St.

San Francisco, CA 94111

Phone: (925) 289-9910

Email: info@Stratton-Capital-Group.com