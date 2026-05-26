Sustainability LIVE Returns to London this September with Landmark Move to QEII Centre

London, 26 May 2026 – BizClik announces that Sustainability LIVE: The London Summit is returning to London on 8-9 September 2026, marking a significant milestone as the event moves to the QEII Centre for the first time.

Previously held at the Business Design Centre, the summit will now take place in the prestigious Westminster venue, co-located with Procurement LIVE and Supply Chain LIVE. The two-day event will bring together sustainability leaders, innovators and changemakers to address the most pressing environmental challenges facing global business through expert-led panels, keynote sessions and networking opportunities designed to drive practical progress across climate action, circularity, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainable transformation. Early bird tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available - get in touch today.

The event will explore critical topics including net-zero automotive strategies, water positivity, global decarbonisation, human rights in supply chains, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled sustainability and circular economy principles. Confirmed speakers include senior sustainability executives from Toyota Motor Europe, Nestlé Waters and Premium Beverages, W. L. Gore & Associates, BCD Travel, BBC, BT Group, VodafoneThree, Experian, International Workplace Group, Merck Life Science and Huhtamaki. The Global Sustainability Awards will also take place on 8 September at an external venue for a black tie gala, recognising outstanding achievement in corporate sustainability.

Attendees will gain actionable insights from industry leaders navigating the complexities of sustainable business transformation. Dr Matthew Wise from ABB will discuss infrastructure management as a key enabler of the energy transition, whilst Renée Morin, Chief Sustainability Officer at eBay, will explore the role of recommerce in driving circular economy progress.

Programme highlights

The summit programme includes seven dedicated panel sessions across two days. Key sessions include The Future of Net Zero Automotive, featuring Leon van der Merwe, Vice President of Energy Business at Toyota Motor Europe, and Daniel Quelch, Group Head ESG at Constellation Automotive Group. The Water Positivity Summit will be led by Philippa Naylor, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Nestlé Waters and Premium Beverages, examining how organisations can move beyond conservation to return more water to the environment than they use.

Industry impact and strategic focus

The Sustainability Strategy Forum will bring together Chief Sustainability Officers including Abigail Lovell from Experian, Nicki Lyons from VodafoneThree and Jaclyn Kaminski-Beneche from International Workplace Group to share perspectives on leading transformative change. Additional sessions will address the application of AI in sustainability, featuring Danielle Mulder, Chief Sustainability Officer at BBC, and Tiffany Chow, Head of Responsible Business at BT Group. The Circularity & Recycling forum will examine closed-loop systems with speakers from BT Group, Merck Life Science, VodafoneThree and Huhtamaki.





Speaker perspectives

Matthew Wise, Gore Fabrics Climate Team Lead at W. L. Gore & Associates, comments: "I'm looking forward to speaking at Sustainability LIVE because the future of infrastructure management is becoming one of the biggest enablers of the energy transition. Every organisation I talk to is trying to balance reliability, safety and sustainability while navigating ageing assets, rising demands and new energy systems. This topic matters because the choices we make today will decide how resilient and efficient our infrastructure will be in the coming decades."

Renée Morin, Chief Sustainability Officer at eBay, says: "I'm thrilled to be joining the Sustainability Live London Summit at a time when the role of recommerce in driving a more circular economy has never been more important. At eBay, we see firsthand how extending the life of products - through buying, selling and refurbishing - can significantly reduce waste and emissions while delivering value to consumers. Events like this are key to accelerating practical, measurable progress toward a more resilient and responsible future."

Looking ahead

The move to the QEII Centre reflects the continued growth and evolution of Sustainability LIVE as a key gathering for the global sustainability community. The co-location with Procurement LIVE and Supply Chain LIVE at the new venue creates enhanced opportunities for cross-sector dialogue on sustainable business practices. Sponsorship opportunities remain open for organisations looking to align their brand with sustainability leadership - get in touch. Early bird tickets are available now at Sustainability LIVE: The London Summit website.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover and get inspired to make a difference.

BizClik Media