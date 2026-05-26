Vereigen Media Redefines B2B Networking with ‘London Marketers Connect’, A Curated Experience for Demand Generation & Growth Leaders

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s B2B landscape, marketing leaders are experiencing event fatigue from an overwhelming number of conferences and traditional industry gatherings. Endless expo halls, crowded sessions, and surface-level conversations have become louder, larger, and increasingly transactional, leaving executives searching for more meaningful connections and valuable industry engagement.

Recognizing this shift, Vereigen Media a U.S.-based B2B demand generation company announced, ‘London Marketers Connect,’ an exclusive invite-only event designed specifically for demand generation, ABM, growth, and marketing leaders to redefine how modern B2B relationships are built. Taking place aboard a private cruise along the River Thames on June 11, 2026, the event is intentionally designed to move beyond traditional B2B event formats and create space for authentic conversations and strategic discussions that matter.

With 25 senior-level attendees, the gathering reflects a broader transformation taking place across the B2B industry, where quality engagement is rapidly replacing volume-based networking. Rather than another large-scale industry event, London Marketers Connect is the event created to genuine peer-to-peer conversations that actually move the needle and deliver the strategic value for modern B2B marketers.





“The future of B2B growth won’t be built through bigger conferences or crowded networking events. It will be built through meaningful relationships, trusted conversations, and shared insights among real peers navigating similar business challenges. London Marketers Connect was created to foster exactly that and build the environment where authentic conversations happen naturally, meaningful connections are formed, and value extends well beyond the event itself.”

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder & COO, Vereigen Media

The Shift Away From Conference Fatigue

Across the industry, senior B2B marketers are increasingly moving away from large-scale conferences and panel-heavy networking events in favor of smaller, high-trust experiences. The issue is not a lack of events, but an oversaturation of them, creating fewer opportunities for meaningful conversations, stronger connections, and authentic industry engagement.

London Marketers Connect is Vereigen Media's response to that shift. The format is intentionally designed around connection rather than structure: hosted drinks, light bites, and open networking time that allows genuine professional relationships to develop naturally, all set against the backdrop of London's iconic skyline.

Conversations Shaping The Future Of B2B Growth

Executive discussions will center on the issues most pressing to modern B2B marketing leaders:

Demand generation evolution

ABM and pipeline growth

First-party data and audience trust

Marketing performance and engagement quality

Privacy-first customer relationships





"Executives don't need another event focused on crowded gatherings or collecting business cards. They want genuine conversations that offer perspective, challenge their thinking, and create long-term value. Our London Marketers Connect is the event that will help modern marketers build the kind of professional relationships that extend well beyond a single evening."

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner, Vereigen Media

Event Details

Event: London Marketers Connect

London Marketers Connect Date: June 11, 2026

June 11, 2026 Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM BST

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM BST Boarding: 5:45 PM - 6:00 PM

5:45 PM - 6:00 PM Location: Festival Pier, London, United Kingdom

Festival Pier, London, United Kingdom Experience: Invite-only private Thames cruise

Invite-only private Thames cruise Attendance: Limited to 25 senior marketing leaders

Limited to 25 senior marketing leaders Cost: Complimentary upon approval





Request your invitation by visiting: https://vereigenmedia.com/london-marketers-connect/

Participation is free, but attendance is curated to ensure a balanced group of senior decision-makers across media, technology, SaaS, marketplaces, and enterprise organizations.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, is a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company that help organizations drive meaningful engagement through first-party data intelligence, human verification, verified content engagement, and privacy-first marketing solutions. Supporting hundreds of leading B2B brands with more than 300 professionals, across technology, SaaS, media, finance, cybersecurity, and enterprise brands worldwide. Vereigen Media operates on a people-first approach, zero outsourcing model, and a commitment to quality engagement, it empowers businesses to create stronger customer connections while improving engagement quality, trust, and conversion performance.

Vereigen Media continues to help brands redefine customer engagement through smarter, more trusted marketing experiences.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4fc583a-f5ae-4c7f-918e-7156b32bc6a2