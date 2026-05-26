Utah Valley University Hosts Data Governance Summit With Utah Office of Data Privacy

OREM, Utah, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Valley University’s (UVU) Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy hosted the second annual Utah Data Governance Summit in partnership with the Utah Office of Data Privacy on May 21, 2026. The summit brought together legislators, corporations, and public employees to discuss current issues of data governance in Utah.

Data governance is the framework of policies, standards, processes, roles, and technologies that governments and organizations use to manage the lifecycle of data, from creation and storage to usage, sharing, and deletion. It ensures that data is accurate, consistent, secure, and used responsibly. Summit attendees explored how effective data management enhances public trust, operational efficiency, and ethical service delivery.

“At the Herbert Institute, we are committed to building trust in civic institutions and fostering meaningful dialogue around complex policy issues,” said Herbert Institute Executive Director Justin Jones. “This summit reflects that mission by connecting policymakers, practitioners, and community leaders to advance responsible data governance that benefits all Utahns.”

The event featured three specialized breakout tracks. The vision and strategy track explored how the state plans to protect citizen privacy, respond to rapidly advancing technologies, ensure government systems are efficient and safe, and align records management requirements detailed across various statutes. The executive leadership track focused on the economics and strategic resourcing of data governance, tackling the reality of building mature privacy programs with limited leverage. Finally, the operational implementation track dove into the daily workflows required to meet Utah Government Data Privacy Act (UGDPA) and Government Records Access Management Act (GRAMA) standards.

The mission of the Herbert Institute is to increase positive civic engagement and civil discourse among students, policy leaders, and the community by developing future policy leaders, gathering the community to engage in respectful civic dialogue, and building trust in civic institutions that are the foundation of our democratic republic.

To learn more about the Herbert Institute please visit uvu.edu/herbertinstitute

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