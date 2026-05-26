TSSA Recognized for Safety Excellence for the 5th Consecutive Year

Toronto, ON, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For five years in a row, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) has been honoured with the 5‑Star Safety Culture Award from Canadian Occupational Safety (COS) magazine. Presented annually, the award recognizes Canadian organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to building and sustaining a strong culture of safety.

“Receiving this award for five straight years speaks volumes about the unwavering commitment of TSSA’s 450 employees to protecting Ontarians and advancing our vision as an outcome‑based regulator,” said TSSA President and CEO, Bonnie Rose. “Safety is TSSA’s top priority, and our approach is to focus on where our efforts matter most, guided by data we have collected and analyzed. Internally, we continue to build a strong, safety‑minded team that works to ingrain and celebrate safety in their day‑to‑day work.”

Upheld as one of TSSA’s core values, safety is central to the work employees carry out every day. To further embed safety into its workplace culture, TSSA has recently launched new employee‑focused initiatives, including the introduction of an online peer‑to‑peer recognition platform. Designed to promote a culture of appreciation, this initiative empowers TSSA employees to acknowledge each other’s contributions to safety and celebrate other values.

The 5‑Star Safety Culture Award is presented to organizations that exemplify excellence in fostering robust workplace safety cultures and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to proactive risk management, comprehensive training, and employee engagement. Nominated by COS magazine, TSSA was shortlisted as a finalist following a detailed submission outlining its internal safety initiatives. In the next qualifying round, a cross‑section of TSSA employees participated in a safety culture satisfaction survey, resulting in an overall satisfaction rating exceeding 80 percent.

To learn more about the 5-Star Safety Culture Award and the organizations recognized this year, view the special report here.

For more information about TSSA’s outcome-based regulatory model and how it supports risk-informed safety oversight, visit www.tssa.org.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.