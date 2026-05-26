UPDATE – HRX Driver Felix Rosenqvist Wins Indianapolis 500 in Record Finish

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRX, the premium racing apparel and safety gear brand built for performance, protection and modern motorsports style, in the Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) portfolio, today announced that HRX driver Felix Rosenqvist won the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, delivering the closest finish in race history.

Photo Credit: Meyer Shank Racing / Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Rosenqvist secured victory by .0233 seconds, surpassing the previous record margin set in 1992. The race also established a new Indianapolis 500 record with 70 lead changes.

The win marks a notable milestone for HRX, the Italian motorsports racewear company Holley acquired earlier this year as part of the company’s continued expansion of its Safety & Racing portfolio, which includes Simpson, Stilo, HANS and RaceQuip.

“Winning the Indianapolis 500 is a significant achievement for both Felix and the HRX brand,” said Del Bohman, Vice President, Safety & Racing Division, Holley Performance Brands. “This result highlights HRX’s growing visibility within global motorsports and reinforces the strategic value the brand brings to our Safety & Racing portfolio.”

Holley acquired HRX in March 2026 to expand its racewear capabilities and strengthen the company’s position across European and international motorsports markets.

“This is an important moment for HRX and the teams and drivers who trust our products at the highest levels of racing,” said Ago Alberghino, CEO and Founder of HRX. “For a bespoke Italian racewear brand to be part of such an iconic moment in American motorsports history is incredibly special, and we’re proud to celebrate this achievement alongside Holley Performance Brands.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley’s ability to (1) execute our business strategy, including monetization of services provided and expansions in and into existing and new lines or segments of business; (2) grow and manage growth profitably; (3) maintain relationships with customers and suppliers; (4) successfully integrate acquisitions or achieve the expected synergies from such acquisitions, including anticipated growth opportunities and operational efficiencies; (5) successfully design, develop, and market new, effective, and safe products, (6) expand into new markets or segments; (7) compete effectively in our market; (8) maintain and strengthen demand for our products and brands; (9) maintain successful and profitable partnerships; (10) achieve expected returns on investments; (11) predict and respond to customers’ changing preferences; and (12) the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About HRX

HRX delivers premium racing apparel and safety gear designed for drivers who expect performance, protection, and modern style. Built for motorsports participants who value technical function and professional presentation, HRX supports racers with gear made for confidence in and around the cockpit.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) is home to a portfolio of iconic brands that serve enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets category-leading products and solutions for automotive enthusiasts through a focused portfolio spanning four consumer vertical groupings: American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. For more than a century, Holley has built its reputation through innovation, technical expertise and a deep understanding of enthusiast culture. For more information, visit holley.com.

Media Relations Contact(s):

Nathan Espinosa / Michael Murray

Kahn Media

818-881-5246

Holley@KahnMedia.com

Investor Relations Contact(s):

Anthony Rozmus / Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3324

Holley@soleburystrat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc24da9b-f42c-4db6-b469-4bf726e7dcb9