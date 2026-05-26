Taco John’s Expanding Footprint in Fargo

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John’s® is continuing its growth in Fargo with a second area restaurant opening in late June at 2253 S. University Dr. The new location builds on the successful return of Taco John’s to the market earlier this year, with both brought by locally-based Pentex Restaurant Group, the brand’s largest franchisee.

Following the enthusiastic response of its first Fargo restaurant, Pentex is moving quickly to meet demand and bring Taco John’s signature West-Mex™ menu closer to more fans across the city.

“Fargo has shown us how strong its appetite for Taco John’s is, and we’re excited to bring a second location to the community,” said Heather Neary, Taco John’s President and CEO. “Pentex Restaurant Group has deep roots in this city and a long history with our brand, making them the ideal partner to continue growing in the region.”

The new location will offer Taco John’s full menu of fan favorites featuring bold West-Mex flavors, including its iconic Potato Olés® and award-winning Taco Bravo*, at a convenient new location along one of Fargo’s busiest corridors.

The University location will serve guests daily with convenient hours from breakfast through late night, further solidifying Taco John’s renewed presence in Fargo. The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with drive-thru hours extending until 11 p.m. Breakfast will be served daily until 11 a.m.

“For us, this second location is about more than growth—it’s about showing our long-term commitment to Fargo,” said Brett Itterman, Chief Executive Officer of Pentex Restaurant Group. “The response to our first restaurant made it clear that this community was ready for Taco John’s return in a big way. We’re proud to keep building, hiring locally, and serving guests delicious food at a great value.”

Pentex Restaurant Group operates nearly 50 Taco John’s locations across the Upper Midwest and has more than 45 years of experience with the brand. The Fargo expansion is part of a broader development plan to bring multiple restaurants to the area in the coming years.

Those who would like to join the Fargo Taco John’s team can apply online at https://careers.tacojohns.com/location/3096/. For more information about Taco John’s or to download the app, visit www.tacojohns.com.

About Taco John’s®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™—a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With more than 300 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John’s® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won’t find anywhere else—like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation’s top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

*https://tacojohns.com/taco-johns-taco-bravo-named-best-fast-food-taco-in-annual-usa-todays-10best-survey/

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John’s

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d52481d7-0283-401d-a836-ebd8c5a15430