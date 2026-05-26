CTS Corporation to Present at the 16th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

LISLE, Ill., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) announced today that it will participate in the 16th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference June 10-11, 2026 at The Westin Times Square in New York, NY. CTS’ presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:55 AM EDT on June 11, 2026.

You may access a live webcast of the event using this link or from the Investors section of the CTS Corporation website at www.ctscorp.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the conference website for one year following the presentation.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com