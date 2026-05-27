Synack Named a Leader in G2’s Grid Report and Enterprise Grid Report for Penetration Testing, Summer 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synack, the agentic AI + human penetration testing platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in both the G2 Grid® Report for Penetration Testing | Summer 2026 and the G2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Penetration Testing | Summer 2026.

“Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive and rooted in verified customer reviews,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. “Congratulations to Synack for achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the authentic experiences of real users.”

This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Grid-related questions featured in the G2 review form. It reflects consistent customer satisfaction across enterprise and regulated environments:

“Synack has proven to be a strong partner that continues to innovate while maintaining the operational maturity and support we rely on.” —Manager, Cyber Defense

“The pen test results that come out of the service are very robust and always accompanied with detailed documentation enabling our teams to recreate the vulnerability.” —VP, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer

“The continuous pressure applied through the Synack platform provides always-current and relevant results for our attack surface.” —Cybersecurity Engineering Team Leader



“Only about 10% of all vendors on G2 typically earn a spot in our quarterly Market Reports—making Synack’s recognition a true accomplishment,” said Eric Gilpin, President, GTM at G2. “This honor reflects the strong satisfaction of Synack’s customers and the trust buyers place in G2’s data-driven methodology.”

“The conversation has moved past whether a vendor has AI. Buyers are now asking whether they can trust the output,” said Angela Heindl-Schober, Chief Marketing Officer at Synack. “Enterprise teams are selecting for verified results, accountability, and continuity—not headline features. Being named a Leader in the Enterprise Grid tells us our customers are getting what they came for: a continuous security validation program that holds up in the most demanding environments.”

“Covering a large, dynamic attack surface is not a tooling problem—it is a judgment problem,” said Mark Kuhr, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Synack. “ Sara AI Pentesting , powered by the Synack Autonomous Red Agent (Sara), handles the breadth: continuous reconnaissance and initial exploit validation at scale. Our Synack Red Team (SRT) researchers handle what automation cannot—chaining findings and identifying the attack paths. These G2 customer reviews illustrate the power of that combination.”

Synack was founded in 2013 with a model built around elite human expertise governed by rigorous vetting. The SRT accepts fewer than 10% of applicants, putting each candidate through multi-stage technical assessment, identity verification, and background screening before they access a customer environment. Sara AI Pentesting expands on that foundation by running continuously across the attack surface at machine speed, freeing SRT researchers to focus on the vulnerabilities that require human judgment and adversarial context.

Enterprise customers across the public sector, financial services, and healthcare sectors continue to validate Synack’s combination of agentic AI coverage and rigorously vetted human expertise in G2 reviews. For more information, visit g2.com .

About Synack

Synack delivers continuous pentesting through its Human + AI platform for continuous security validation. Sara AI Pentesting, powered by the Synack Autonomous Red Agent, combines agentic AI with the Synack Red Team—the world’s most rigorously vetted community of security researchers—to help organizations proactively reduce risk, stay compliant, and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Sara handles reconnaissance, attack surface mapping, and initial exploit validation at scale, while human experts validate real-world exploitability and provide the creativity and judgement automation cannot replicate. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of security testing to protect critical assets, from global financial systems to U.S. Defense Department networks. Synack was recognized by GigaOm’s 2025 PTaaS Radar as both a Leader and Fast Mover, and received Global InfoSec Awards for Market Leader in AI-Powered Cybersecurity and Trailblazer in PTaaS. Learn more at synack.com

Media Contact

Katy Nally

Senior Content Marketing Manager

cnally@synack.com

