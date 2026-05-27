Prime Force Group Joins Vertesia’s Fast-Growing Partner Ecosystem

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertesia , developer of a leading agentic AI software platform, today announced a reseller agreement with Prime Force Group, further expanding its European partner program and extending its reach across Germany and Central Europe.

Prime Force Group is a European digital transformation and IT services firm with more than 150 employees across 15 locations and deep expertise in enterprise content management (ECM). The company has built a strong reputation helping large organizations modernize content services, digital asset management (DAM), and process-driven operations. The company supports customers across industries with full-lifecycle IT delivery, covering everything from strategy and implementation through ongoing managed services and cloud operations.



“Vertesia’s platform stands out because its AI-native architecture changes how enterprises prepare content, design workflows, and surface information for automation and decision-making. For organizations navigating complex AI adoption challenges, it offers a practical, proven path to putting AI into production across their operations,” said Marc Haarmeier, CEO of Prime Force Group.



Vertesia is built for enterprises looking to move beyond isolated AI use cases and apply AI to real business operations. Its platform combines intelligent content processing with agentic workflow orchestration, enabling trusted AI agents to work across complex, document-intensive processes with governance, auditability, and security built in. The result is production-ready AI that improves speed, consistency, and control, with the governance and compliance support needed for highly regulated environments, including GDPR.

“Prime Force Group brings a strong set of values to this partnership, along with a comprehensive suite of IT and digital transformation capabilities,” said Tim Hood, SVP EMEA at Vertesia. “Their ability to align advanced technology with real business objectives, while delivering seamless integration and operational excellence, makes them an ideal partner for Vertesia as we continue to expand across Germany and Central Europe.”

For more information on the Vertesia platform and how to join the company’s growing partner network, visit vertesiahq.com/partners .



About Prime Force Group

Prime Force is a leading company in the field of mission-critical digital platforms. Founded in 2009, the company operates in 10 European countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Denmark, Croatia, Latvia, Poland, Serbia, and Sweden. With more than 150 employees and a track record of over 250 successful projects, Prime Force has built a strong reputation for expertise, commitment, and innovative solutions. Guided by its core values—Passionate, United, Reliable, and excellent—Prime Force continues to drive digital transformation and help businesses stay competitive in the digital era.

About Vertesia

Vertesia is the developer of a leading SaaS platform that transforms business operations with trusted AI agents and agentic workflows. Moving beyond simple chatbots and point solutions, Vertesia’s autonomous AI agents transform core workflows. Every action is grounded in enterprise knowledge, policies, and compliance, with robust governance and security built in. This enables enterprises to scale confidently and drive measurable impact. Transform your business, don't just generate text, with Vertesia.

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