Mad Engine Uses Vertesia to Bring Agentic AI Into Creative Operations

Global licensed apparel leader deploys Vertesia as a centralized AI hub, building a secure, governed, and scalable foundation for enterprise AI.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertesia , developer of a leading agentic AI software platform, today announced that Mad Engine, a global leader in licensed apparel and accessories, is using the Vertesia platform to bring agentic AI into their creative operations for some of the world’s most recognizable brands.

Vertesia now serves as a centralized hub powering Mad Engine's enterprise AI strategy. For a digital asset development company handling a massive volume of licensed intellectual property (IP), the platform provides the critical content preparation, asset intelligence, governance, and control required to deploy AI safely and at scale. Vertesia’s model-agnostic infrastructure allows Mad Engine to use the right AI models and tools for each workflow while helping to ensure proprietary data remains protected within its own tenant.

“Mad Engine’s creative operations depend on speed, accuracy, and quality. And the deep understanding of the licensors' requirements. AI is supporting their process, in particular around asset quality,” said Stefan Born, Sr. Director of AI Solutions at Vertesia. “With Vertesia, they are putting creatives in the director's seat by leveraging agentic AI to orchestrate the highly manual and time-intensive aspects of creative work. Reducing friction points and improving previously manual quality control. By strategically integrating automation across the entire asset lifecycle, they have transformed how art is created and utilized. This empowers their teams to design faster, seamlessly navigate complex brand compliance, and reuse approved assets to get designs to sales teams more rapidly.”

Working with Vertesia, Mad Engine identified high-impact workflows where AI could deliver measurable value quickly, then sequenced those initiatives so each phase would build on the last. That phased approach has allowed Mad Engine to improve creative operations step by step - automating manual tasks and accelerating organization-specific processes. Not only did Mad Engine speed up asset ingestion, but they also increased the depth of asset tagging. This enriched metadata now fuels critical downstream workflows, improving sales analysis and empowering the team to leverage existing assets to generate new art much faster.

“We did not want to chase AI use cases one at a time and hope they added up to something bigger,” said Gary Gaffney, EVP of Technology and Systems at Mad Engine. “With Vertesia, we started with high-value creative workflows like asset ingestion, metadata enrichment and search, then built from there. It’s like building a skyscraper one floor at a time: each phase delivers value on its own, but it also strengthens the foundation for everything that comes next.”

Today, Mad Engine is operating as an agentic organization - using AI to accelerate how creative work moves through the business, not just isolated tasks. Processes that once relied on manual, multi-person effort, such as individually tagging assets and searching for previously approved art, can now be completed much faster. Teams can search for assets using natural language or utilize Vertesia’s reverse image search functionality to submit a hand-drawn sketch and quickly find visually similar assets within the library. This ensures brand compliance and avoids duplicating past work. These gains support compliance, reduce duplicate work, increase creative output with existing resources, and ultimately help Mad Engine accelerate speed to market.

About Mad Engine:

Mad Engine is a global leader in apparel and accessories. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company is known for its expansive portfolio of licensed, private label, branded and influencer/celebrity products. Serving all genders and sizes, the company delivers high-quality merchandise through a dynamic and ever-evolving omni-channel distribution strategy, encompassing direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, mass retail, mid-tier, department stores and specialty retail. With facilities around the world dedicated to design, innovation, customer service, sales, sourcing, quality assurance, and distribution, Mad Engine continues to drive growth on a global scale. For more information, visit: https://www.madengine.com

About Vertesia

Vertesia is the developer of a leading SaaS platform that transforms business operations with trusted AI agents and agentic workflows. Moving beyond simple chatbots and point solutions, Vertesia’s autonomous AI agents transform core workflows. Every action is grounded in enterprise knowledge, policies, and compliance, with robust governance and security built in. This enables enterprises to scale confidently and drive measurable impact. Transform your business, don't just generate text, with Vertesia.

Media Contact

Andrea LePain

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617-894-1153

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