Command Alkon Expands Customer Learning, Knowledge, and Digital Engagement Resources

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry, is expanding customer learning, knowledge-sharing, and digital engagement resources across Latin America through live webinars, enhanced Community capabilities, and growing access to localized self-service content.



“Customer success starts with accessibility – giving users the ability to learn, engage, and grow within the platform in the language and format that works best for them,” said Leo Marthe, Vice President of International Sales at Command Alkon. “By expanding Spanish-language resources, live engagement opportunities, and self-service tools across LATAM, we are helping customers strengthen adoption, improve operational efficiency, and maximize the value of their technology investments.”

Command Alkon offers recurring online sessions for system users of Dispatch, TrackIt, and COMMANDbatch, providing ongoing opportunities to engage directly with product specialists and expand operational knowledge. These sessions are designed to help customers:

Gain guidance on real-world operational use cases

Discover product capabilities and best practices

Improve user adoption and operational efficiency

Maximize the value of their Command Alkon solutions

Customers can explore and register for upcoming webinars by visiting the Command Alkon LATAM Webinars page.

In parallel, Command Alkon is expanding its Command Community in Latin America as a centralized hub for support, learning, and collaboration. To better serve regional users, the company is increasing the availability of Spanish-language high-value knowledge content. This ongoing effort is designed to help users more easily find answers, adopt best practices, and navigate the platform in their preferred language.

Adoption across the region continues to grow, with 59% of LATAM customers onboarded to the Community and 46% actively engaging with its resources and tools. In addition, an increasing number of customers are leveraging the platform for support, with an increasing number of support cases now being submitted through digital channels within the Community.

Through the Customer Community, systems users can access self-service knowledge articles in Spanish, submit and manage support cases, engage through online chat, and connect with resources designed to help improve product adoption and operational efficiency. Customers can register for and explore the Community here.

These efforts are designed to provide customers with greater access to product expertise, training resources, and tools that support innovation and operational excellence across their organizations.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software, and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, and aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com



