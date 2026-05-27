Marotta Controls Earns Top Workplace New Jersey Recognition for Fifth Consecutive Year

MONTVILLE, N.J., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a leading provider of aerospace and defense systems, today announced that it has once again been named a Top Workplace by both NJ.com and USA TODAY in partnership with Energage. This marks the company's fifth consecutive Top Workplace in New Jersey win and its third straight national recognition, a record that reflects Marotta's ongoing commitment to a people-first culture built on transparency, accountability, and shared purpose.





The Top Workplaces USA award recognizes organizations with 150 or more employees that have built exceptional workplace cultures. Winners are selected solely on the basis of confidential employee feedback gathered through Energage's research-backed survey platform, with no influence from employer submissions or nominations.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a celebration of excellence,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “It serves as a reminder of the vital role a people-first workplace experience plays in achieving success.”

This year’s Marotta results reflect a significant jump in participation: 794 of 918 employees responded, for an 86.5% response rate, up from 78.3% the prior year and well above the 61% average for manufacturing organizations. Marotta’s overall Workplace Experience score came in 3 points above the manufacturing benchmark. Top-scoring consistent themes across multiple survey cycles included supportive managers, strong organizational values, and genuine employee appreciation. The results also showed that employees feel closely aligned with where the company is headed, a score that continues to reflect the shared sense of purpose Marotta has worked to build as it scales.

When asked to describe Marotta’s culture in three words, employees most frequently chose “fast-paced,” “innovative,” and “collaborative,” a combination that captures both the pace of growth and the way the team operates. Among the written comments, employees consistently pointed to supportive leadership, strong company principles, and a workplace where they feel valued.

“Marotta Controls gives you the power to make change at any level in your career as long as you have the passion and drive to do it.”

“We are doing important work that is very special. Our leadership believes in our teams and supports the highest priority work with resources as needed. Individuals that make extraordinary contributions can be recognized.”

“Everyone is here to succeed and wants everyone to succeed. I actually feel utilized, trusted, and valued to share my knowledge, ideas, and skills. You really feel like you’re part of a family here as well.”



Marotta Controls has added roughly 300 people companywide over the past three years and continues to scale strategically. This growth has run in sync with a considerable expansion of the company’s product and program portfolio — from the launch of the Delta-V in-space propulsion product family and a new static inverter contract with Bell for the MV-75 Future Long Range Assault Aircraft, to a thrust vector control system award with L3Harris and the first additively manufactured valve installed aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer. This range of activity makes the culture recognition all the more meaningful: growth at this pace requires a workforce that’s genuinely engaged.

“For the fifth year in a row, our people have spoken, and what they’re saying reflects everything we work to build here,” said Patrick Marotta, President and CEO, Marotta Controls. “Marotta is mission-driven, and the environments we support demand a lot of our team. What these results mean is that people show up not just to earn a living, but because they believe in what we’re doing. That’s something we don’t take for granted, and it’s what drives us to keep investing in this culture.”

For more information about Marotta Controls, visit https://marotta.com.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols; LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into actionable business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. With over 18 years of culture research and more than 70,000 organizations surveyed, Energage provides the most accurate benchmark data for building and branding high-performance workplace cultures.

www.energage.com

Contact:

Katee Glass

Marotta Controls, Inc.

kglass@marotta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/344b08a3-6c32-48db-8369-4c76b811f47a