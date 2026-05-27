RenX Enterprises Earns Master Carrier Agreement from Major U.S. Steel Manufacturer

MIAMI, FL, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zimmer Equipment Inc. (“ZEI”), has been approved as a master carrier for a major U.S. steel manufacturer, authorized to transport steel and steel products between the manufacturer’s facilities across the United States.

The master carrier approval establishes a commercial relationship for ZEI’s hauling operations with one of the largest U.S. steel manufacturers. Under the approval, ZEI is eligible to provide freight transportation and logistics services pursuant to individual shipping orders issued by the manufacturer from time to time. The approval covers transportation of steel products between facilities nationally, providing ZEI with access to a broad and recurring opportunity to compete for industrial freight volume across its logistics operations. ZEI has already received several shipping orders from this manufacturer as a result of the master carrier approval.

The manufacturer is among the largest steel producers in the United States, with production and fabrication facilities operating across the country. The approval reflects ZEI’s established capabilities in heavy equipment hauling and freight logistics and represents a meaningful step in building its industrial customer base. Approved-carrier relationships of this scale provide ZEI with a foundation for scaling its fleet and logistics capacity over the duration of the relationship.

“Zimmer Equipment was built to move heavy loads in demanding environments, and we believe earning master carrier approval with one of the largest steel manufacturers in the country is a strong commercial validation of what ZEI brings to the table,” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises Corp. “This is exactly the kind of durable industrial logistics relationship we are building ZEI’s logistics platform around. Our focus now is on executing well and building a track record that earns more volume over the life of this relationship.”

This master carrier approval represents a continuation of RenX’s strategy to build durable, diversified revenue streams across its operating subsidiaries. Alongside the Company’s ongoing investment in processing infrastructure at Myakka City and the planned deployment of the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill, management believes ZEI’s expanded industrial logistics relationships are an important component of the Company’s broader platform for generating diversified revenue across its operations.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company’s platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach allows RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.



RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Zimmer Equipment Inc., provides commercial hauling and heavy equipment logistics services, supporting both internal material movement and third-party industrial freight customers. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions and include, among others, statements regarding the approval providing ZEI with access to a broad and recurring opportunity to compete for industrial freight volume across its logistics operations; building ZEI’s industrial customer base; approved-carrier relationships providing ZEI with a foundation for scaling its fleet and logistics capacity over the duration of the relationship; earning master carrier approval with one of the largest steel manufacturers in the country being a strong commercial validation of what ZEI brings to the table; building ZEI’s logistics platform around durable industrial logistics relationships; executing well and building a track record that earns more volume over the life of the relationship; RenX’s strategy to build durable, diversified revenue streams across its operating subsidiaries; investing in processing infrastructure at Myakka City and the planned deployment of the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill; ZEI’s expanded industrial logistics relationships being an important component of the Company’s broader platform for generating diversified revenue across its operations; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacturing engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; and monetizing the Company's portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core platform. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management in light of historical experience, current conditions, and expected future developments. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include ZEI’s ability to generate volume under the agreement; fleet availability and capacity; customer demand for transportation services; the Company's ability to deploy and commission the Microtec UTM 1200 on the timeline anticipated; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company's reliance on third-party technologies, partners, and customers; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media and bulk materials products; general economic and market conditions, including those resulting from geopolitical events; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For Media and IR inquiries please contact:

Nicolai Ayrton Brune

Chief Financial Officer

RenX Enterprises Corp.

info@renxent.com