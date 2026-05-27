New Ranger LS45DS Wheel Balancer Ups Speed, Accuracy, and User-Friendliness

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Ranger Division of BendPak LS45DS sonar wheel balancer featuring 3D Auto Data Entry deploys game-changing sonar, laser, and automatic data-entry technology to deliver unmatched speed, accuracy, and user-friendliness. With multiple balancing modes and advanced digital sensors, the LS45DS is indispensable for high-volume tire shops, specialty operations and automotive repair facilities.

“The LS45DS is our top-of-the-line balancer, engineered to maximize productivity, minimize mistakes, and enhance customer satisfaction,” says Sean Price, director of product development. “Its high degree of accuracy not only saves time and resources on the shop floor, but it also drives up customer satisfaction and retention.”

At the heart of the LS45DS is its revolutionary sonar technology that automatically detects wheel width, replacing clumsy manual wheel-width calipers. In addition, a precision sliding index arm automatically measures wheel offset distance and wheel diameter in seconds, drastically reducing the chance of improperly placed weights. When it comes time to install wheel weights, Ranger’s Laser-Spot technology ensures placement is as simple as it is accurate. Combined, these systems offer greater efficiency than traditional external data wands.

The LS45DS features a commercial-grade quick-release clamping nut that eliminates time-consuming shaft threading, significantly reducing cycle time per vehicle. Designed for high-volume tire service environments, the system enhances workflow efficiency, minimizes technician fatigue, and helps shops increase daily throughput — directly impacting profitability.

Unlike bargain balancers, the LS45DS comes fully equipped with all the mounting adapters needed to accurately handle today’s passenger car and light truck wheels — from everyday drivers to high-performance applications. For shops demanding extreme balancing accuracy, the standard-equipped Precision Centering Flange Plate System supplements the collets for demanding clientele. The lug-mounting Flange Plate System and pressure plate are purposefully designed to protect the finish on modern wheels by applying even, consistent pressure at the lug bolt locations for secure mounting while preventing rim damage. This is especially important when balancing performance, chrome and plastic-clad wheels.

The LS45DS is a versatile choice for balancing wheels from 12 to 24 inches in diameter weighing up to 145 lbs. It offers Dynamic, Static, Aluminum Alloy (ALU) and HID (Hidden) balancing modes that let technicians select the best option for the task at hand. Dynamic Balancing is an advanced method that analyzes each plane of the wheel separately to achieve a more refined balance. Static Balancing is a more traditional method preferable when working with motorcycle wheels or older cars where adhesive weights can only be applied to the center plane. ALU Balancing is designed to make placing weights on aluminum alloy wheels effortless. HID Balancing is designed specifically for wheels where aesthetic appeal is a priority, especially for high-end vehicles where visible weights can disrupt a wheel’s clean, polished appearance.

Collets Instead of Cones

The LS45DS is equipped with collets instead of traditional cones to provide more precise centering, reducing the chance of imbalances caused by improper positioning. While cone designs may use steep angles to fit a wide range of wheel sizes, this versatility comes at the cost of accuracy — the aggressive angles can make precise centering difficult. Ranger’s collets use flatter, more gradual angles that guide wheels onto the balancer shaft more accurately, reducing the centering errors common with cones. The collets also apply pressure more evenly to the wheel’s hub surface, reducing the risk of scratching or otherwise damaging the wheel’s surface finish.

Learn more about the Ranger LS45DS sonar wheel balancer at bendpak.com/ls45ds or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, APEX™, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment.

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