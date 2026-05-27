Housecall Pro Unveils Platform Redesign at “Built to Last” Spring Summit 2026

DENVER, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housecall Pro ®, a leading AI field service platform trusted by home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes, will host its flagship Spring Summit 2026 on Thursday, June 4. This year’s summit, “Built to Last,” is a free, full-day virtual event focused on helping home service professionals grow stronger businesses, connect with industry peers, and prepare for the future of the trades.

At the event, Housecall Pro will showcase a major platform redesign recently announced as part of its spring product release , including a rebuilt mobile app, modernized web experience, route-based scheduling, and job photo reporting tools designed to help Pros work more efficiently in the field and enhance the customer experience. Attendees will see the new capabilities demonstrated throughout the summit alongside an exclusive preview of the company’s largest AI product release to date.

The summit will also feature:

Three dedicated tracks covering AI education, product release updates, and Spanish-language sessions for Pros and teams

Expert-led sessions featuring respected trades voices, including Larry Janesky, Eric Aune, Francisco Pastor, Jake Cordero, Andreina Leal-Carrillo, Karen Neal, Amber DeLong, and Tersh Blissett

The live reveal of the 2026 Trade Academy scholarship recipients and a celebration of Housecall Pro’s inaugural Trades 40 Under 40 class

Downloadable AI workbooks, giveaways, event-only product offers, and live breakout rooms for peer-to-peer learning and networking

"Pros are running harder than ever and still losing time to the business side,” said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Housecall Pro. “The summit is about fixing that. We're putting the right tools and the right people in the same room so our Pros walk away with things they can use on Monday."

Built to Last Spring Summit 2026 is free and open to all trades and business sizes. Learn more and register here for access to the event and session recordings.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro® is a leading AI field service platform trusted by more than 200,000 home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes. With Housecall Pro, the busywork runs itself, from scheduling and dispatching to payments and customer communication, so Pros can focus on the job and grow their business. Housecall Pro also supports the industry through Champion the Trades™. Learn more at housecallpro.com .