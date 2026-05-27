Intrado Enhances Cybersecurity Operations with Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed XSIAM

LONGMONT, Colo., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado, a global leader in emergency communications technology, today announced it is leveraging Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed XSIAM to power its Security Operations Center (SOC). This will help safeguard the availability and integrity of the systems behind 9-1-1 and emergency response services. As cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure continue to evolve, maintaining resilient, always-on operations is more important than ever for Intrado.

For nearly 50 years, Intrado has been a trusted ally to public safety, supporting the essential communications systems that communities rely on in their most critical moments. As cyber threats continue to grow in scale and sophistication, the company has evolved its security operations with Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, combining best-in-class expertise with leading security operations capabilities to support its long-term operating needs. Unit 42 will deliver a fully managed SOC, providing 24/7/365 monitoring, threat detection, and response across Intrado’s environment. It is built on the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM platform, which unifies data across all security sources and applies AI-driven protection and agentic automation to enable near real-time detection and response – strengthening Intrado’s ability to identify, investigate, and contain threats.

Representing an evolution beyond traditional SIEM and security orchestration and response (SOAR) approaches, this model reduces operational complexity while improving both visibility and response speed.

“When you operate at the center of emergency response, reliability and continuity are mission-critical,” said Charles Gifford, Chief Information Security Officer at Intrado. “There is no room for error in public safety. Every call, connection, and system must be available when it matters most, and that responsibility drives how we approach cybersecurity. Our work with Unit 42 strengthens our security approach, bringing in innovative cyber capabilities designed to address both today’s threat landscape and anticipate what comes next.”

For Intrado’s customers, including public safety answering points (PSAPs), government agencies, and enterprise clients, leveraging Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 managed services enhances the performance and reliability of the services they depend on, delivering greater flexibility in how threats are addressed and reducing response times when it matters most.

With Unit 42 supporting SOC operations, Intrado has reduced its Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Resolve (MTTR) from hours to less than two minutes for 98% of all cases. As a result, Intrado’s internal teams can continue focusing on strategic initiatives and innovation across its emergency communications platforms. This reflects Intrado’s commitment to evolve wisely and stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape, ensuring its systems remain resilient and ready to support public safety agencies.

About Intrado

Intrado helps save lives and protect communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com.

Media Contact: Abigail Dellapina | IntradoPR@icrinc.com | 973-668-9522