Labor Campaign Partner Joseph Turzi Joins Hunton in Washington

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of veteran corporate labor attorney Joseph Turzi as a partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

Turzi focuses his practice on advising multinational organizations in complex, multi-jurisdictional strategic campaigns, helping employers navigate coordinated labor, activist, and stakeholder initiatives designed to create reputational risk through combined media, litigation, regulatory, and investor strategies.

He also represents clients on issues arising under global frameworks and international conventions, including the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, ILO Conventions, and the growing significance of Human Rights monitoring and supply chain due diligence, as represented by the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. He assists clients targeted by strategic campaigns to mitigate union and activist strategies which seek to leverage these obligations in pursuit of collateral agendas.

With more than 30 years of experience handling complex campaign litigation, stakeholder engagement, and executive-level client advisory work, Turzi is regularly engaged by companies in the manufacturing, retail, transportation, hospitality, healthcare, security, entertainment, and private equity sectors to provide strategic counsel on labor risk mitigation, campaign preparedness, and enterprise‑wide response planning.

“Joe is highly regarded for delivering insightful and practical solutions to his clients, helping them navigate complex challenges with confidence. His thoughtful approach and deep experience add further strength to our team’s ability to deliver exceptional service in today’s evolving workplace,” said Kevin White, co-head of Hunton’s Labor and Employment group. “We are delighted to welcome Joe to the team.”

Turzi joins the firm from DLA Piper, where he was a partner. In addition to his legal career, Turzi previously served in executive human resources leadership roles with a transportation holding company and a global entertainment and events technology company.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Seton Hall University and his law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

About Hunton’s Labor & Employment Practice

Hunton has maintained a traditional labor practice for more than six decades, and has long been one of the premiere “go-to” management side firms for complex representation, collective bargaining, and litigation matters. Our labor and employment team of seasoned practitioners helps clients develop and execute strategies to manage all aspects of complex labor-management relations problems, including responding to and terminating union corporate campaigns, union representational proceedings, unfair labor practice charges, labor arbitrations, collective bargaining, and strike contingency planning and execution.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

For 125 years, Hunton has served clients across the globe with a collaborative and purposeful approach. With offices strategically located in the United States and around the world, the firm is known for its strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, retail and consumer products, and technology industries, as well as its considerable depth across numerous practice areas. Hunton fosters a strong culture built upon an unwavering commitment to its clients, colleagues, and communities. To learn more, please visit hunton.com.

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