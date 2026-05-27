CodeHunter Appoints Anurag Jain as Senior Vice President of Engineering

TYSONS, Va., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeHunter , the Zero Trust for Code security company, today announced the appointment of Anurag Jain as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Anurag will lead engineering strategy and platform expansion to help CodeHunter scale Zero Trust for Code across enterprise software supply chain, endpoint, and development environments.





Traditional Zero Trust architectures focused on users, devices, and network access. CodeHunter extends Zero Trust principles directly to software, enabling organizations to determine whether code should be trusted to execute -- based on what it can do.

The company will meet with organizations at the upcoming Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit to discuss implementing Zero Trust for Code as a pre-execution security control layer. To learn more, download the new Zero Trust for Code whitepaper here .

“I’ve worked with Anurag at both OPAQ Networks and Diliko, where he built and scaled high-performing, world-class engineering organizations,” said Ken Ammon, CEO of CodeHunter. “He has the management skills and expertise needed to extend the CodeHunter platform’s leadership position in Zero Trust for Code and pre-execution security.”

Anurag brings more than 20 years of engineering leadership experience to CodeHunter spanning cybersecurity, SaaS, analytics, and enterprise software. Previously he served as VP of Engineering at Diliko.ai, where he built and scaled the engineering organization for an AI-driven analytics platform focused on automated data governance and security. As SVP of Engineering at OPAQ Networks (now Fortinet), Anurag managed development for the industry’s first cloud-based Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) security platform. Earlier in his career, he held engineering leadership roles at WebMD supporting large-scale consumer platforms.

“Zero Trust has already transformed how organizations think about identity, devices, and network access, and now software execution represents its next frontier,” said Anurag Jain, Senior Vice President of Engineering at CodeHunter. “CodeHunter is productizing Zero Trust for Code with a new approach to pre-execution software security. I’m looking forward to helping scale the platform and engineering organization behind that vision.”

About CodeHunter

CodeHunter provides Zero Trust for Code, enabling organizations to determine whether software should be trusted before it runs. Founded in 2021, with roots in U.S. government research labs, CodeHunter analyzes the behavior and intent of software artifacts prior to execution. This helps enterprises prevent malicious code from running, reduce alert overload, and automate security decisions across development pipelines, endpoints, and enterprise environments. The company focuses on organizations in regulated industries that require high assurance, operational resilience, and auditable security controls. For more information, visit www.codehunter.com .

Media Contact

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for CodeHunter

marc@mgpr.net

+1 617 877 7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9e90b4c-d688-47bf-aa50-b6a44ee979dd