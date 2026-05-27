Concentrix Achieves Platinum Status in NiCE 360 Partner Program

NEWARK, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with enterprise software provider NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE), and reached Platinum status in NiCE’s 360 Partner Program, reflecting the depth of experience the teams have built together delivering agentic AI in complex and regulated environments.

Together, the companies help enterprises use agentic AI to support customers using voice and chat systems that tap into core data to resolve issues faster. The expanded partnership supports a shared focus on execution, reliability, and long-term enterprise value.

As enterprises roll out agentic AI, many struggle to use it at scale once it meets real systems and complexity. AI Agents may reason correctly, but automated interactions may break when they need to pull the right data, trigger actions, or keep a task moving across systems.



Concentrix and NiCE solve the real problem with AI: making it actually work in the business. NiCE Cognigy delivers enterprise-grade agentic AI designed for real-world deployment, while Concentrix enhances time-to-value through integration, orchestration, and operational expertise across large-scale enterprise ecosystems. Together, they power customer experiences that finish the job end to end, without handoffs, dead ends, or repeat conversations.

“Enterprises are past the point of testing agentic AI in isolation,” said Craig Gibson, Chief Growth Officer at Concentrix. “What matters now is that data and systems can be integrated into existing platforms, connected to enterprise data, and operated at scale. Our work with NiCE is focused on accelerating how enterprises operationalize agentic AI in real production environments, extending its impact across systems, data, and workflows to deliver measurable impact.”



“Deploying agentic AI at scale requires more than a strong platform,” said Dan Belanger, President, NiCE Americas. “Concentrix brings deep integration expertise and operational scale that help enterprises speed up and amplify the value of our agentic AI platform across enterprise systems. That ability to run and sustain AI in real environments is what makes this partnership successful.”

Concentrix gets AI ready for new realities. From data prep to operational optimization, the company helps organizations maximize the performance and impact of NiCE Cognigy in complex environments. Guided by its Agentic Operating Framework and hands-on deployment experience across regions and industries, Concentrix helps AI get smarter over time and deliver measurable results as part of how people and AI work together.



To learn more about how Concentrix helps enterprises put agentic AI to work, visit: https://www.concentrix.com/services-solutions/agentic-ai/

About Concentrix: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), is the Fortune 500® technology and services company, helping the world's best brands create intelligent operations that perform in the real world. We design, build, and run integrated human and AI solutions, harnessing the insight from billions of real-world interactions to help 2000+ of the world’s most complex organizations solve their toughest business challenges. Backed by 20+ years of operational experience and battle tested AI, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that helps clients across every major industry move from ambition to measurable, scalable performance. Virtually everywhere. To learn more, visit concentrix.com.

About NiCE

NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) is transforming the world with AI that puts people first. Our purpose-built AI-powered platforms automate engagements into proactive, safe, intelligent actions, empowering individuals and organizations to innovate and act, from interaction to resolution. Trusted by organizations throughout 150+ countries worldwide, NiCE’s platforms are widely adopted across industries connecting people, systems, and workflows to work smarter at scale, elevating performance across the organization, delivering proven measurable outcomes.



Trademark Note: NiCE and the NiCE logo are trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE's marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

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Marketing & Communications

Concentrix Corporation

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Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s capabilities and positioning to deliver business outcomes and solve challenges for its clients, the benefits of future agentic AI deployments, and statements that include words such as believe, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategy, competitive conditions in the company’s industry, and other factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent SEC filings. We do not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Copyright 2026 Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Concentrix, the Concentrix logo, and all other Concentrix company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries.