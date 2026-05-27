Fast Simon Analysis Shows AI Shopper Agents Lift Product Discovery Conversion to 22%

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent analysis of nearly 50,000 e-commerce shoppers reveals that AI shopper agents are a powerful new dual-engine approach to e-commerce, in which AI agents work in tandem with traditional search bars to capture intent and drive unprecedented conversion.

Is this a kid size or an adult size? Are these boots waterproof? Will this ship by Friday? These are the practical questions that shoppers want to know.

Fast Simon's Q1 2026 Conversational Commerce Report , drawn from live Fast Simon customers, found that when shoppers engage in interactive product discovery dialogues, conversion rates climb to between 15% and 22% in apparel and footwear. This highly consultative engagement yields a conversion rate nearly triple the industry baseline for standard, keyword-only search queries.

For years, chatbots handled backend support like order status and FAQs, while the search bar handled product discovery. Today, AI shopper agents are bridging the two—fielding the complex, conversational questions a store associate typically handles in a fitting room, such as size translations, material composition, care instructions, and occasion fit. With nearly half of the conversations analyzed running four messages or longer, this interactive discovery phase is where traditional search and AI overlap to secure the sale.

”AI used to live at the support desk. Now it's working the digital sales floor, answering 'are these boots waterproof' at the exact moment a shopper is deciding whether to buy," said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. ”That real-time reassurance delivers substantial conversion lift.”

Different Verticals Use AI Agents Differently

While AI product discovery is a growing revenue driver, using AI for support remains a core capability. Fast Simon’s findings indicate that AI agents autonomously resolve 25% of support inquiries and 15% of post-purchase tasks like order tracking and address changes—work previously managed entirely by customer service agents. However, Fast Simon data shows the conversation mix shifts by vertical, with apparel and footwear shoppers leaning heavily into product discovery, while electronics buyers stay focused on post-purchase logistics.

For a mid-market brand doing $50 million in annual GMV, deploying an AI shopper agent alongside traditional search can yield incremental $1 million–$3 million in revenue by capturing collaborative, long-tail queries that used to result in a "zero-result" bounce. The AI agent complements the search bar rather than replacing it; search remains the fastest path for shoppers who already know a SKU, while the agent captures the ambiguous buyer.

The full Q1 2026 Conversational Commerce Report is available for download here .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is a unified AI-powered product discovery platform built to help mid-market and enterprise eCommerce brands increase conversion rate, average order value (AOV), and revenue per visitor through AI Shopping Agents (conversational commerce), search, merchandising, and personalization. Fast Simon optimizes the entire product discovery journey for thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands — including Steve Madden and White Fox Boutique — and integrates seamlessly with Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, and Magento.

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