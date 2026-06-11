Fast Simon Launches AI Personalization Built for Brand Merchandisers

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon today introduced an AI personalization solution purpose-built for merchandisers at mid-market and enterprise e-commerce brands.

While most personalization technologies were originally built for massive marketplaces and ultra-high-traffic e-commerce environments such as AWS or Google, Fast Simon’s AI Personalization is architected for brands on Shopify. The model is optimized for the unique merchandising needs of mid-market and enterprise retailers, for which brand presentation, collection strategy, product launches, promotions, and inventory management are critical to conversion performance.

Early adopters of Fast Simon’s new AI Personalization for Merchandisers saw double-digit increases in revenue and conversion rates.

AI that Reduces the Operational Burdens of Merchandisers

Fast Simon’s AI Personalization for Merchandisers system uses behavioral signals to continuously adapt experiences across shopping surfaces while enabling merchandising teams to maintain strategic control over the customer experience. Without requiring any Personally Identifiable Information (PII), the model understands both shopping behaviors and merchandiser workflows to dramatically reduce manual curation, rule management, and other operational burdens, while also significantly boosting shopper engagement, conversions, and revenue.

Latest Fast Simon AI Merchandising Breakthrough

Today’s news continues Fast Simon’s rapid delivery of no-code, retail-specific AI solutions specifically designed for merchandisers struggling with large product portfolios and catalogs, dynamic shopper behavior, and lackluster AI tools that continue to ignore or misunderstand their needs.

Earlier this year , Fast Simon enabled e-commerce merchandisers, for the first time, to quickly and accurately optimize products and collections for maximum conversion and revenue. The AI agent solution instantly shows which products are truly successful, overexposed, or hidden winners, and measures the short- and long-term opportunity costs of merchandising decisions across the portfolio.

“DTC brands don’t want generic AI personalization that ignores merchandising strategies like brand positioning and critical operational realities such as inventory,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon, “While many AI commerce tools rely primarily on large language models and chat interfaces, Fast Simon’s AI personalization is built around a commerce-native operational model that continuously adapts to shopper behavior, merchandising strategy, and catalog dynamics in real time.”

Fast Simon AI Personalization for Merchandisers is now generally available for Shopify Plus merchants. For more information, visit fastsimon.com .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon powers Commerce Intelligence for leading e-commerce brands and retailers on Shopify. The company’s AI-driven platform helps merchants optimize product discovery, merchandising, personalization, and conversion through technologies purpose-built for branded commerce. Designed specifically for mid-market and enterprise retailers, Fast Simon enables brands to deliver more relevant shopper experiences, increase revenue, and reduce manual merchandising effort at scale. Fast Simon works with thousands of merchants globally, including some of the fastest-growing and most recognized brands on Shopify.

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