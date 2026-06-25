Fast Simon Appoints Peter Messana as Strategic Advisor

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon today announced the appointment of Peter Messana as a strategic advisor. Messana will advise Fast Simon’s leadership team as the company continues to expand its AI-powered search, merchandising, personalization, and product discovery platform for e-commerce brands.

With more than two decades of e-commerce experience, Messana has a proven track record of scaling businesses across retail, SaaS, search and merchandising technology. He has held multiple executive roles, including CEO of Searchspring, now part of Athos Commerce, COO of GroupBy Inc., and CEO of Centage. Across these roles, he built high-performing global teams, drove exponential growth, and delivered measurable stakeholder value, including leading two companies through successful private equity exits. He is also an experienced entrepreneur, having built an award-winning e-commerce company over more than a decade.

“Peter brings deep experience across e-commerce, SaaS, and retail technology,” said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO of Fast Simon. “As we continue investing in our platform and go-to-market strategy, his perspective will help us create even greater impact for our customers.”

As an early pioneer in AI for e-commerce, Fast Simon brings together merchandising, personalization search, and AI agents in a single product discovery platform to increase conversion, and revenue for customers. Messana was drawn to the company’s integrated approach and will advise Gilad as Fast Simon continues expanding its platform and go-to-market strategy.

“I'm excited to advise Zohar and the Fast Simon leadership team,” said Peter Messana. “Fast Simon has built a superior platform in the e-commerce product discovery space. I look forward to helping scale the business, introducing more DTC brands to the platform, and engaging shoppers around the world.”

Learn more about Fast Simon on the website .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon powers Commerce Intelligence for leading e-commerce brands and retailers on Shopify. The company’s AI-driven platform helps merchants optimize product discovery, merchandising, personalization, and conversion through technologies purpose-built for branded commerce. Designed specifically for mid-market and enterprise retailers, Fast Simon enables brands to deliver more relevant shopper experiences, increase revenue, and reduce manual merchandising effort at scale. Fast Simon works with thousands of merchants globally, including some of the fastest-growing and most recognized brands on Shopify.

For more information, visit fastsimon.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Instagram and X .

Contact:

press@fastsimon.com