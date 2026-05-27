Global Decarbonisation Panel to Address Climate Action at Sustainability LIVE during London Climate Action Week

London, 27 May 2026 – Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit, hosted by BizClik Media, will feature a dedicated panel on Global Decarbonisation Strategies on 25 June 2026 at CodeNode London during London Climate Action Week 2026.

The session will bring together senior sustainability executives to discuss practical approaches to emissions reduction as organisations are working to accelerate progress towards net zero targets.

The panel takes place at a critical time, as the global rate of decarbonisation remains too slow to align with the 1.5°C global warming limit. The session will explore how businesses are approaching emissions reduction at scale, including setting science-based targets and addressing Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

Industry leaders will share practical strategies for building credible net zero roadmaps whilst maintaining resilience and growth across sectors including travel, technology and manufacturing.





Global Decarbonisation panel at Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit 2026



Expert speakers to share sector-specific insights

The Global Decarbonisation Strategies panel will take place from 14:15-15:00 (BST) on the ThinkTank Stage. The session features four senior sustainability leaders with proven track records in driving decarbonisation initiatives.

Nicole Sautter, Senior Director of Global Sustainability at American Express Global Business Travel, will discuss building a net zero future in the travel sector, with a focus on sustainable aviation fuel implementation.

Nicole said: "In achieving validation by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for our near- and long-term emissions reduction and net zero targets in 2024, Amex GBT joined over 10,000 companies and financial institutions that have set or committed to develop targets. Despite global alignment on desired outcomes, respective decarbonization pathways may differ across industries. Air travel is the single largest-emitting activity associated with business travel, accounting for over 90% of a trip's emissions, according to Amex GBT's proprietary analysis using 2024 client benchmarking data. Travel is a force for good, and I look forward to discussing managing its environmental impact internally, externally with clients, and industry wide. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) can reduce carbon emissions but for volumes to meaningfully increase, investment must be directed toward supply and demand, as well as unlocking new technologies, production pathways, and sustainable feedstocks. Excited to share proof points on how corporate investment in SAF via book and claim can help accelerate this."

Jessica Hyman, Chief Sustainability Officer at Atlassian, will share insights from leading the company to procure 100% renewable energy for operations and set science-based targets to achieve net zero by 2040. Garrett Quinn, Group Head of Sustainability, Branding and Communications at Smurfit Westrock, will provide perspectives on decarbonising the manufacturing sector. Sandrine Duquerroy-Delesalle, Vice President Global Sustainability & External Affairs at CROWN Holdings, Inc will also join the panel.

Addressing the urgency of climate action

The panel forms part of a broader one-day summit designed to engage more than 250 senior sustainability professionals at the forefront of climate action strategy. The event features an agenda with 25 expert speakers and four interactive workshops, offering practical guidance on embedding sustainability across operations.

Charlie King, Senior Editor of Sustainability Magazine, said: "The Global Decarbonisation Strategies panel brings together three exceptional leaders who are delivering real progress in their respective sectors. With the gap between current emissions trajectories and climate targets widening, we need these practical, sector-specific insights more than ever. This session will provide executives with actionable strategies they can implement immediately, making it an essential part of our London Climate Action Week programme."





Charlie King, Senior Editor of Sustainability Magazine at Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026



Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit at London Climate Action Week

Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit at London Climate Action Week will make its official debut at CodeNode London on 25 June 2026. The conference will deliver insights, connections and solutions for executives looking to accelerate progress towards net zero, covering topics including environmental action, social responsibility, sustainable supply chains and human rights.

Those interested in attending can register their interest now at the Sustainability LIVE website.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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