Canyon GBS Acquires Intellidemia, Inc., Expanding Curriculum Support Capabilities for Higher Education Customers

Mesa, ARIZONA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canyon GBS today announced the acquisition of Intellidemia, Inc., the company behind Concourse Syllabus, a trusted syllabus management platform used by colleges and universities.

Canyon GBS welcomes Concourse Syllabus to its product family following the acquisition of Intellidemia, Inc.

The acquisition adds Concourse Syllabus to the Canyon GBS product family and expands the company’s ability to support academic operations across higher education.

“Canyon GBS was founded to help colleges adopt reliable, trusted, and secure technology that supports students, faculty, and staff,” said Joseph Licata, Founder and CEO of Canyon GBS. “Concourse is a trusted platform that helps institutions manage an important part of the academic experience. We are excited to carry that work forward and support the colleges and universities that rely on it.”

Concourse Syllabus helps institutions manage syllabi more efficiently, improve consistency, support academic transparency, and make syllabus information easier to create, maintain, and access. By joining Canyon GBS, Concourse Syallbus becomes part of a growing education technology portfolio focused on practical software that supports institutional operations and student success.

“We are thrilled to become a part of the Canyon GBS family. Since pioneering the syllabus management space in 2007, Concourse Syllabus has fundamentally reshaped higher education by ensuring students and institutions benefit from consistent and accessible syllabi,” said Judd Rattner, Co-founder and CEO of Intellidemia, Inc. “Joining Canyon marks a massive leap forward, allowing us to scale our technology and have a greater impact than ever before through our shared and unwavering drive for student success innovation.”

Canyon GBS will continue supporting existing Concourse Syllabus customers, honoring current contract terms and pricing. There will be no interruption of service, and no immediate action is required from current customers.

“This is a positive step forward for Concourse and the institutions that depend on it,” Licata said. “Our first priority is continuity for customers, followed by thoughtful investment in the long-term strength of the product.”

Concourse Syllabus helps colleges and universities manage essential course information in a more organized, accessible, and consistent way.

About Canyon GBS

Canyon GBS is building the AI-powered technology platform for higher education and public-serving institutions. Its product family helps organizations unify engagement, service delivery, academic operations, and system connectivity, turning fragmented tools and workflows into more coordinated, visible, and responsive institutional experiences. Built with a deep understanding of colleges, universities, and mission-driven organizations, Canyon GBS helps institutions modernize with trusted technology that supports students, staff, faculty, and the broader communities they serve.

Press Inquiries

Lindsay Consalvos

media [at] canyongbs.com

520-357-1351

https://canyongbs.com

123 N Centennial Way

Suite 144

Mesa, AZ 85201

United States

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=NLCi7nMP65E